Virat Kohli splits from Puma, yet still stars in their latest campaign. How?

Despite officially cutting ties with Puma, Virat Kohli remains very much in the spotlight for the sportwear brand's latest digital campaign, RCB Shotline.

The ad, which features a fictional hotline manned by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) stars, including Kohli himself, has left us amused - and a little puzzled.

Kohli's appearance in the campaign comes weeks after the end of his landmark Rs 110 crore deal with Puma, one that not only elevated his profile but also helped reshape sports marketing in India.

The partnership saw the launch of the One8 line, co-branded lifestyle wear that became a mainstay in Puma's India strategy. Kohli is now backing Agilitas Sports, an Indian athleisure startup, suggesting his brand loyalties have shifted.

Yet there he is - still fielding calls in a Puma campaign.

In RCB Shotline, Kohli picks up the phone to find Usain Bolt on the other end, only to be cut off mid-sentence. “Typical! I guess he does everything in record time,” he deadpans.

From there, the campaign devolves into playful banter with stars like PV Sindhu, Jack Grealish, and RCB teammates Rajat Patidar and Krunal Pandya, all dialing into the chaotic fan hotline.

So why is Kohli still in the ad?

It’s likely the campaign was shot before the formal end of his contract - a common occurrence in brand partnerships with long production timelines. His presence may also be contractually tied to legacy deals, particularly around the RCB franchise, which has a long-standing association with Puma.

Puma acknowledged Kohli’s departure with a warm sign-off, calling it “an outstanding journey filled with memorable campaigns and collaborations.”