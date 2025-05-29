            
  • Home
  • brand-marketing
  • google-bets-big-on-india-with-launch-of-first-d2c-pixel-store-outside-us-67843

Google bets big on India with launch of first D2C Pixel store outside US

This marks a significant evolution in Google’s India playbook, transitioning from a reliance on third-party platforms like Flipkart and Croma to now owning the entire purchase journey, from discovery to doorstep delivery.

By  Storyboard18May 29, 2025 12:15 PM
Google bets big on India with launch of first D2C Pixel store outside US
Despite a modest 1% share in India’s premium smartphone market, Google has steadily built mindshare through design-led hardware and software integration, especially with AI-powered experiences across its Pixel phones, watches and earbuds.

Google has launched its first-ever direct-to-consumer online Pixel Store outside the US, signalling a deeper push into the country’s premium smartphone market and digital retail ecosystem. This marks a significant evolution in Google’s India playbook, transitioning from a reliance on third-party platforms like Flipkart and Croma to now owning the entire purchase journey, from discovery to doorstep delivery.

“It's not just a sales channel,” said Mitul Shah, managing director, Devices and Services, Google India. “What we’ve built is a full-stack capability tailored to the Indian user payments, logistics, after-sales and more.”

Google has integrated UPI payments alongside no-cost EMI options with over 15 banking partners to cater to Indian buying patterns. Consumers can also trade in old devices via a tie-up with Cashify, and get their products delivered within 48 hours through a partnership with Blue Dart.

Notedly, the site also supports end-to-end service capabilities including online repair bookings and device pick-ups, a first for Google in international markets.

Online first, Physical stores next?

While the online store is a major milestone, it could also be a precursor to Google-branded physical retail outlets in India. The move mirrors Apple’s successful strategy of launching an online store in 2020 and opening its first physical stores in 2023 in Mumbai and Delhi.

With Apple planning to expand its retail footprint to four more locations, Google’s D2C efforts appear to be part of a catch-up and compete strategy in India’s fast-growing premium smartphone category.

Despite a modest 1% share in India’s premium smartphone market, Google has steadily built mindshare through design-led hardware and software integration, especially with AI-powered experiences across its Pixel phones, watches and earbuds. The new online store offers the full Pixel lineup, from the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro Fold to Pixel Watch 3 and Pixel Buds Pro 2, and complements Google’s existing omnichannel presence across 2,000 partner stores.

The launch also aligns with Google’s recent pivot toward local manufacturing in India, a move that aims to address supply constraints, reduce costs, and potentially qualify for government incentives under the PLI scheme. “India is the second-largest smartphone market globally, but more importantly, it's the most dynamic,” said a senior tech analyst. “Google knows it can’t win this market with a hands-off approach anymore.”


Tags
First Published on May 29, 2025 12:15 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Virat Kohli splits from Puma, yet still stars in their latest campaign. How?

Virat Kohli splits from Puma, yet still stars in their latest campaign. How?

How it Works

ASCI data shows HUL, L’Oréal, Mamaearth ads among top violators this year

ASCI data shows HUL, L’Oréal, Mamaearth ads among top violators this year

Brand Marketing

Radico Khaitan withdraws 'Trikal' whisky amid backlash, faces setback in premium push

Radico Khaitan withdraws 'Trikal' whisky amid backlash, faces setback in premium push

Brand Marketing

How RCB built a global cricket brand with Virat Kohli and a pan-India appeal

How RCB built a global cricket brand with Virat Kohli and a pan-India appeal

How it Works

WhatsApp moves Allahabad HC against ruling allowing consumer complaints in India

WhatsApp moves Allahabad HC against ruling allowing consumer complaints in India

Brand Marketing

TCS cuts ad and marketing expenses, ramps up GenAI tech to boost brand visiblity

TCS cuts ad and marketing expenses, ramps up GenAI tech to boost brand visiblity

Brand Marketing

Walmart to create “several hundred” new roles in US and India; laid-off employees eligible to apply

Walmart to create “several hundred” new roles in US and India; laid-off employees eligible to apply