Amul goes to America: GCMMF to introduce Amul fresh milk in the US

Amul fresh milk, for the first time, will be introduced by Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) in the US market, offering four variations to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian community.

GCMMF MD Jayen Mehta told PTI that they have been exporting dairy products for many decades. He emphasised that this marks the first instance of launching fresh milk outside India, signifying a significant milestone for the organisation.

MMPA will handle milk collection and processing, while GCMMF will manage the marketing and branding of Amul fresh milk. Mehta clarified that the recipe would be owned by GCMMF. Additionally, Mehta mentioned that within a week, the US market would have access to Amul Taaza, Amul Gold, Amul Shakti, and Amul Slim n Trim.

Mehta announced that fresh milk would be accessible in various locations, including New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Washington, Dallas, and Texas. GCMMF aims to reach out to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and the Asian community.

In response to inquiries about sales targets, he stated that GCMMF's primary focus for the next 3-4 months will be on branding and marketing. “We are expecting a good response from customers,” he said.