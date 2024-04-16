D’Décor signs Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador for their new brand ‘Sansaar’

D’Décor, manufacturer of soft furnishing fabrics has signed Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to bring the new brand ‘Sansaar’ to the forefront.

The new brand is set to transform the landscape of home décor marking a significant step towards conscious living, minimalism, and sustainability, stated the company.

Sanjana Arora, business head of Sansaar by D’Décor, highlighted the brand's innovative approach, saying, “We are honoured to embark on this journey of ‘Sansaar’ with superstar Ranveer Singh joining the D’Decor family. D’Décor has been a category leader and continues to dress beautiful homes across the world. Fabrics under ‘Sansaar’ have been meticulously curated to embody the perfect balance of premium quality, minimalist design, and craftsmanship. Through ‘Sansaar’ and our association with Ranveer Singh, we are presenting a lifestyle choice to the modern consumer; one chosen to express care, consideration, and connection.”

Singh, the face of Sansaar, a D’Décor brand shared, “I'm thrilled to be part of the D’Décor family. Sansaar offers an exquisite collection, providing top-quality home furnishings that truly elevate any space. D’Décor continues to raise the bar and I look forward to our journey together!"

“Launching Sansaar fills us with immense pride as we introduce a brand that not only epitomize elegance and creativity but also marks a strategic move in our business trajectory. Having Ranveer Singh as our brand ambassador further solidifies our communication on simple yet elegant living. We aim to cater to the evolving needs of consumers while reinforcing our commitment to innovation and conscious living. This launch not only expands our product portfolio but also strengthens our position in the home décor industry, setting new standards for excellence and mindful consumption.”, says Sanjay Arora, managing director at D’Décor.

“With Superstar Ranveer Singh as the face of Sansaar, we aim to create spaces that inspire, uplift, and reflect the essence of elegant living. Together with our esteemed team and an individual like him on-board, we are committed to shaping a future where every fabric tells a story of craftsmanship, mindful living and timeless beauty," Sarah Arora, creative director of Sansaar.