Kansai Nerolac Paints unveils new campaign with Ma Ka Pa Anand

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL) has unveiled a new Television Commercial (TVC) campaign aimed at solidifying its position in Tamil Nadu. Featuring Ma Ka Pa Anand, actor and television presenter, as the brand ambassador for Tamil Nadu, the TVC highlights the features of 'Nerolac Beauty Little Master Sheen' and ‘Nerolac Suraksha Sheen’ under preferred Nerolac Paint+ series.

Rohit Malkani, Senior Vice President – Decorative Sales and Marketing, Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited said, “We are delighted to launch two disruptive products in the Tamil Nadu market with our new TVC. Our consumer insights revealed that every consumer wants a “rich-look” i.e. sheen finish at a price point that is “light on pocket”. For this, we introduced Nerolac Beauty Little Master Sheen and Nerolac Suraksha Sheen which are unique to category products that democratise sheen for consumers. These products are part of ourexpanding Paint+ range that provide meaningful differentiation to consumers. They are the ultimate choice for consumers seeking high-performance sheen paints at an affordable price point”.

“With Ma Ka Pa as the protagonist, known for his smart, youthful persona and widespread appeal, we aim to connect with consumers across Tamil Nadu and reinforce Nerolac's position as the go-to choice for quality paints, underscoring our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction”, he added.