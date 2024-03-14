EaseMyTrip Foundation signs MOU with Archaeological Survey of India for stewardship of 4 iconic sites

EaseMyTrip Foundation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of EaseMyTrip.com, a prominent online Indian travel tech platform, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

This partnership aims to designate EaseMyTrip Foundation as the Smārak Särathi (Monument Mitra) for four of India's historical monuments, as part of the government's Adopt a Heritage 2.0 program.

The awarded monuments are:

● Qutb Minar, Delhi

● Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha

● Agra Fort, Agra

● Western Group of Temples, Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh

As a Smārak Särathi, EaseMyTrip Foundation has collaborated with the government to develop and implement a comprehensive plan for the upkeep, maintenance, and visitor experience enhancement of these monuments. This includes infrastructure upgrades, on-site amenities, and educational initiatives to raise awareness about the significance of these heritage sites.

Sanjay Kumar Munjal, additional director general, Archeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture, stated, "The Adopt a Heritage project is a visionary endeavor to protect and enhance India's cultural treasures. We applaud EaseMyTrip Foundation for their enthusiasm in providing good visitor experience on these locations and preserving these iconic landmarks for future generations."

"We are honored and humbled to be entrusted with the care of these invaluable monuments," said, Nishant Pitti, chief executive officer and co-founder of EaseMyTrip. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to promote responsible and sustainable tourism in India while preserving Indian gems. We are committed to working tirelessly to ensure that these sites are preserved and showcased to the world in a manner that reflects their true magnificence and uplifts the Indian heritage."