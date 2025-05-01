Maruti Suzuki's mini car sales drop by 45% in April 2025, exports up 26%

ADVERTISEMENT
Maruti Suzuki witnessed a 0.54% rise in passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market in April 2025. The automaker giant sold 138,704 units of PVs in India In April 2025 compared to 137,952 units in April 2024.
The sales of mini segment models of Maruti, which includes Alto and S-Presso dropped by 45% to 6,332 units in April 2025. Last April, the company sold 11,519 units in the domestic market.
In the quarterly earning calls, Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava raised alarm regarding the dwindling sales of the Mini segment cars. Bhargava said that the income tax relief on annual earnings of up to Rs 12 lakh will not revive the demand for small cars.
Bhargava raised questions about how people below Rs 12 lakh income can afford a car costing Rs 10 lakh and above.
The MSI Chairman said that income tax relief announced during the budget session 2025 is not enough to encourage buyers to purchase cars.
"For the car sales to revive, small cars have to become affordable," he said.
Notably, MSI's compact segment cars, such as Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, only witnessed a marginal rise in sales in April 2025. The company sold 61,591 units last month compared to 56,953 in April 2024.
Maruti's mid-size car model, Ciaz also witnessed a significant drop in sales in April 2025.
The sales of Ciaz dropped from 867 units in April 2024 to 321 units in April 2025.
Utility vehicle sales saw an increase of 4.36% in April 2025 year-on-year.
Maruti sold 59,022 units of Brezza, Ertiga, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Invicto, and XL6 in April 2025 versus 56,553 units in the same month in 2024.
Maruti Suzuki exported a total of 27,911 units of cars in April 2025, up 26% (22,160 units)
The total sales, both export and domestic stood at 179,791 units in April this year.
Last April, Maruti sold 168,089 units.