F1 signs Nestle's KitKat as Official Chocolate Bar partner; sport aims for 'new audiences'

Formula 1 and Nestlé have announced a new multi-year partnership making KitKat the Official Chocolate Bar of Formula 1.

The collaboration will officially launch during the 2025 season, marking the 90th anniversary of KitKat and the 75th anniversary of Formula 1. It will then expand across the world throughout 2026.

F1 fans can look forward to consumer activations, promotional prizes and immersive fan zones at select Grands Prix, with trackside branding and light-hearted content.

Bringing its iconic "Have a Break, Have a KitKat" message to Formula 1, the partnership champions the importance of taking a moment to pause, and unites two diverse global fanbases in an innovative collaboration, F1 said in a statement.

The statement added that both brands are dedicated to elevating the fan experience by combining the excitement of world-class racing with the renowned sense of humour of KitKat and tradition of sharing breaks. More details on the new partnership will be released in due course.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, said: "We’re delighted to have such a universally recognised and fun brand as KitKat joining us as a partner. They’re universally loved and we can’t wait to see the fantastic experiences they’ll be bringing to our fans at the track and the new audiences they’ll introduce to the sport."