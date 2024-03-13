From A-listers to sports icons, top celebrities capitalise on India's IPO surge

India's flourishing IPO market has yielded considerable returns for investors in recent years. Additionally, numerous prominent Indian Bollywood and cricket personalities have realised substantial profits through early investments in these companies, well before their public listings. Moneycontrol recently put together a list of companies where celebrities have witnessed notable gains over the last three years.'

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations: Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor made investments in DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations, reaping significant dividends upon its SME listing. Aamir Khan acquired 46,600 shares (0.26% stake) for Rs 25 lakh, while Ranbir Kapoor bought 37,200 shares (0.21% stake) for Rs 20 lakh during the pre-IPO round at around Rs 53.59 per share, Moneycontrol reported. At current levels, Aamir Khan’s investment remains at Rs 72.62 lakh, while Ranbir Kapoor's shares are valued at Rs 57.97 lakh, nearly tripling in worth.

Azad Engineerings: Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, renowned as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history, invested in Azad Engineering. In March 2023, he acquired 438,120 shares at an average price of Rs 114.10 during its pre-IPO round, amassing a stake valued at Rs 4.99 crore. When Azad Engineering went public on December 28, 2023. Tendulkar's investment has since surged in value, currently standing at Rs 59.39 crore, reflecting a growth of nearly 12 times.

Nykaa: Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif

In July 2020, Alia Bhatt invested Rs 4.95 crore in Nykaa, owned by Falguni Nayar. By November 10, 2021, Bhatt's investment surged to Rs 54 crore, marking an impressive 11-fold increase. Similarly, Katrina Kaif initiated a joint venture, Nykaa-KK Beauty, in 2018 with Rs 2.04 crore, which later ballooned to Rs 22 crore by the time of the company's listing, Moneycontrol reported.

Mamaearth: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Kundra made a Rs 6.7 crore investment in Mamaearth by acquiring 16 lakh shares at Rs 41.86 per share. Later, she sold 13.93 lakh shares in the Offer For Sale (OFS) part of Mamaearth's IPO. Mamaearth made its market debut on November 7, 2023, at Rs 330 per share, resulting in Shetty earning Rs 45.14 crore from the public offering. She still holds approximately 2.3 lakh shares in the company.

Panorama Studios International: Ajay Devgn