Glance partners with Swiggy Instamart to speed up quick commerce

Glance, the smart lock screen platform, and Swiggy Instamart have announced a partnership to launch a one-tap purchase feature directly from Glance’s smart lock screens. This allows CPG brands on Swiggy Instamart to connect with over 230 million active users from the lock screen of their smartphones.

To deliver this experience, Glance leverages Swiggy Instamart’s user behaviour and preference data to create sharply defined audience cohorts, allowing CPG brands to target consumers more effectively. By combining Swiggy’s user affinity signals with Glance’s engagement metrics, this data-driven approach ensures that promotions reach the right audience at the right time, improving purchase intent and conversion rates for brands.

Glance and Swiggy Instamart have rolled out this innovative approach with five leading CPG brands, including a well-known energy drink that saw a 20% increase in its baseline sales, and a leading nutrition supplement brand that recorded a 10% rise in sales and a 7% gain of market share growth on the platform. On average, these brands experienced over 10% uplift in sales, driven by both existing and new customers, demonstrating the potential of the Glance smart lock screen to drive meaningful consumer action.

Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, of InMobi Consumer and Performance Advertising, said, “We are excited to partner with Swiggy Instamart to transform the way India’s CPG brands drive growth on quick commerce. By integrating Glance’s premier screen presence, targeting capabilities and reach of over 230 million users with Swiggy Instamart’s quick commerce convenience, we are setting a new standard for brand engagement in today’s fast-paced digital landscape. With one-tap purchases directly from lock screens, we aim to empower CPG brands to connect with consumers in real-time, effortlessly turning intent into action.”

Glance has deep integration with InMobi Exchange which allows Glance and Swiggy audiences to extend their advertising campaigns to mobile app users across around 30,000 apps in India. Homegrown InMobi Exchange is one of the biggest and most addressable mobile exchanges which allows brands to seamlessly extend their campaigns on other premium apps.

Amitkumar Banka, Head of Growth Marketing, Swiggy said, “Glance smart lock screen has proven to be a powerful first touchpoint for Android users, driving meaningful results for CPG brands on Swiggy Instamart. As Swiggy Instamart continues to grow, we’re excited to collaborate with Glance to engage users instantly, creating real-time connections that translate into tangible business results.”