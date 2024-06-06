Hellmann's partners with SOCIAL; creates 'Mood Burgers' ahead of World Cup

As the nation gears up for the World Cup, Hellmann's is elevating the match viewing experience for cricket fans with a 360 campaign, conceptualized and executed by Edelman India to launch Hellmann's ‘Mood Burgers’ in partnership with SOCIAL.

The limited-edition menu will be available in 3 options with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants. The 'Get Charged Up' burger is a protein-packed blend of chicken and eggs or beetroot, and quinoa to help fans charge up during those critical matches. Stay focused with the ‘Eyes on the Prize’ burger, consisting of tuna or chickpeas, flax and sesame seeds, who are the right partners when you are all ‘eyes and ears’ to the most exciting moments of the match. Relax and refuel with the 'Drop the Jitter' burger made using meat or plant-based meat, and avocado, which delivers essential fats and iron for a calm, steady mood.

Priyanka Ganguly, Head, Foods & Unilever Foods Solution India, said, “Fueled by our passion for culinary excellence, Hellmann’s is committed to elevating the eating experience with our signature mayonnaise known for its rich flavour and extra creamy taste. Recognizing India's deep-seated love for cricket, we've partnered with SOCIAL to introduce Mood Burgers, an innovation designed to complement the thrill of this cricket season. These specially crafted burgers will be served across 53 SOCIAL outlets nationwide. We're thrilled to offer India a delicious savour the excitement of the game with every bite."

Speaking on the association, Ashutosh Munshi, Lead Advisor-Brand Marketing & Communications at Edelman, said, “We are delighted to have partnered with Hellmann’s to create this exciting line-up of ‘Mood Burgers’ soaked in cricket culture. For us at Edelman, this goes far beyond a brand campaign. This is a brand taking action by bringing cricket fans their mood fixer for every match in a delicious burger, made possible only with the luscious taste of Hellmann’s mayonnaise. Building on this product innovation is a fully integrated marketing campaign that includes a digital ad film, owned and shared media, offline experientials, elements that drive earned attention and more.”