Honda Cars India registers domestic sales of 7,071 units in March 2024

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 7,071 units in March 2024. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 6,860 units in Mar’24. The company registered monthly domestic sales 6,692 units in domestic sales and 3,189 units of export in Mar’23.

Sharing thoughts on the fiscal year sales performance, Kunal Behl, vice president, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The year 2023-24 has been an important year for HCIL as we marked a strong entry into the booming SUV segment with the Honda Elevate, which has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide. The Elevate has become a strong business pillar contributing significantly to our domestic sales and strengthening our exports by addition of new destination Japan.”