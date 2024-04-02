comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Honda Cars India registers domestic sales of 7,071 units in March 2024

      During the fiscal year 2023-24, HCIL cumulatively sold 1,24,173 units including domestic and exports in comparison to 1,14,140 units recorded in FY 22-23.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 2, 2024 10:31 AM
      Honda Cars India registers domestic sales of 7,071 units in March 2024
      The company’s domestic sales stood at 91,418 units and export at 22,722 units during FY 22-23. (Image source: Unsplash)

      Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 7,071 units in March 2024. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 6,860 units in Mar’24. The company registered monthly domestic sales 6,692 units in domestic sales and 3,189 units of export in Mar’23.

      During the fiscal year 2023-24, HCIL cumulatively sold 1,24,173 units including domestic and exports in comparison to 1,14,140 units recorded in FY 22-23.

      Sharing thoughts on the fiscal year sales performance, Kunal Behl, vice president, marketing and sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The year 2023-24 has been an important year for HCIL as we marked a strong entry into the booming SUV segment with the Honda Elevate, which has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide. The Elevate has become a strong business pillar contributing significantly to our domestic sales and strengthening our exports by addition of new destination Japan.”

      The company’s domestic sales stood at 91,418 units and export at 22,722 units during FY 22-23.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 2, 2024 10:31 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      UPI payments for Indian visitors in Singapore; Island nation's tourism board and PhonePe enter strategic partnership

      UPI payments for Indian visitors in Singapore; Island nation's tourism board and PhonePe enter strategic partnership

      Brand Marketing

      Indian startups adopting sustainability; turning recycled plastic and botanical waste into trendy goods

      Indian startups adopting sustainability; turning recycled plastic and botanical waste into trendy goods

      Brand Marketing

      Brands to focus on in-house teams to drive influencer marketing in India

      Brands to focus on in-house teams to drive influencer marketing in India

      Brand Marketing

      Dream11’s parent Sporta Technologies is top advertiser for the first 7 IPL matches

      Dream11’s parent Sporta Technologies is top advertiser for the first 7 IPL matches

      Brand Marketing

      Asian Paints gets Virat Kohli as brand ambassador for Neo Bharat Latex Paint

      Asian Paints gets Virat Kohli as brand ambassador for Neo Bharat Latex Paint

      Brand Marketing

      Gen AI will increase marketing productivity more than 40 percent by 2029: IDC report

      Gen AI will increase marketing productivity more than 40 percent by 2029: IDC report

      Brand Marketing

      IPL 2024 viewership soars, sponsors take note

      IPL 2024 viewership soars, sponsors take note

      Brand Marketing

      Rebel Foods' Behrouz Biryani levels up with Saif Ali Khan, targets 20 percent growth with premium and digital push

      Rebel Foods' Behrouz Biryani levels up with Saif Ali Khan, targets 20 percent growth with premium and digital push