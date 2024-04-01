comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      TVS Motor Company registers its highest ever sales in FY 2023-24

      TVS Motor Company's total sales for FY 2023-24 stood at 41.9 Lakh units with 14 percent growth. Total sales in March 2024 increased by 12 percent.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 1, 2024 6:56 PM
      TVS Motor Company registers its highest ever sales in FY 2023-24
      TVS Motor Company achieved a significant milestone on February 16, 2024, emerging as the sixth automotive firm to attain a market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore.

      TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 12 percent with sales increasing from 317,152 units in March 2023 to 354,592 units in March 2024.

      Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 12 percent with sales increasing from 307,559 units in the month of March 2023 to 344,446 units in March 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8 percent with sales increasing from 240,780 units in March 2023 to 260,532 units in March 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 2 percent with sales increasing from 128,817 units in March 2023 to 131,472 units in March 2024. Motorcycle segment registered the highest growth at 22 percent with sales increasing from 141,250 units in March 2023 to 171,611 units in March 2024.

      The Company also achieved the highest Vahan retails in March 2024. Electric Vehicle dispatches are moderated for smooth transition into the new EV incentive scheme from the Government, TVS Motor Company said. The electric vehicles recorded sales of 15,250 units in March 2024 as against sales of 15,364 units in March 2023.

      On the international business front, the Company's total exports registered a growth of 23 percent with sales increasing from 75,037 units in March 2023 to 91,972 units in March 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 26 percent with sales increasing from 66,779 units in March 2023 to 83,914 units in March 2024. Three-wheeler registered a growth of 6 percent with sales increasing from 9,593 units in March 2023 to 10,146 units in March 2024.

      TVS Motor Company achieved a significant milestone on February 16, 2024, when it emerged as the sixth automotive firm to attain a market capitalisation of Rs 1 lakh crore. In October of the previous year, the two-wheeler manufacturer surpassed the market valuation of the Japanese giant Yamaha Motor Co.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 1, 2024 6:51 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Reliance Jio sees surge in wireless subscribers; adds about 4.2 million subscribers in January 2024

      Reliance Jio sees surge in wireless subscribers; adds about 4.2 million subscribers in January 2024

      Brand Marketing

      Pepperfry rolls out its latest April Fools' day campaign

      Pepperfry rolls out its latest April Fools' day campaign

      Brand Marketing

      Kalyan Jewellers rolls out a new campaign on Gudi Padwa featuring brand ambassador Pooja Sawant

      Kalyan Jewellers rolls out a new campaign on Gudi Padwa featuring brand ambassador Pooja Sawant

      Brand Marketing

      Apples to boAts comparison: What went right and wrong with boAt's ad jab at Apple?

      Apples to boAts comparison: What went right and wrong with boAt's ad jab at Apple?

      Brand Marketing

      7UP rolls out a new campaign starring 'Animal' lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

      7UP rolls out a new campaign starring 'Animal' lead actors, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

      Brand Marketing

      EaseMyTrip acquires ETrav Tech Limited

      EaseMyTrip acquires ETrav Tech Limited

      Brand Marketing

      BoAt’s ad sinks?: Apple-bashing ad created by Tanmay Bhat gets backlash

      BoAt’s ad sinks?: Apple-bashing ad created by Tanmay Bhat gets backlash