TVS Motor Company registers its highest ever sales in FY 2023-24

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 12 percent with sales increasing from 317,152 units in March 2023 to 354,592 units in March 2024.

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 12 percent with sales increasing from 307,559 units in the month of March 2023 to 344,446 units in March 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 8 percent with sales increasing from 240,780 units in March 2023 to 260,532 units in March 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 2 percent with sales increasing from 128,817 units in March 2023 to 131,472 units in March 2024. Motorcycle segment registered the highest growth at 22 percent with sales increasing from 141,250 units in March 2023 to 171,611 units in March 2024.

The Company also achieved the highest Vahan retails in March 2024. Electric Vehicle dispatches are moderated for smooth transition into the new EV incentive scheme from the Government, TVS Motor Company said. The electric vehicles recorded sales of 15,250 units in March 2024 as against sales of 15,364 units in March 2023.

On the international business front, the Company's total exports registered a growth of 23 percent with sales increasing from 75,037 units in March 2023 to 91,972 units in March 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 26 percent with sales increasing from 66,779 units in March 2023 to 83,914 units in March 2024. Three-wheeler registered a growth of 6 percent with sales increasing from 9,593 units in March 2023 to 10,146 units in March 2024.