IIGC launches Code of Standards for Consumers; aims to empower digital audiences make informed choices

The Indian Influencer Governing Council has launched Code of Standards for Consumers to endeavor towards creating a safer and more transparent influencer marketing ecosystem. The Code of Standards for Consumers is focused on consumer awareness and ethical engagement.

Influencer marketing has become the growing force backing countless buying decisions, this new code comes as a critical guide helping individuals navigate online content with clarity and responsibility. With sections covering everything from paid promotions, recognizing manipulation tactics, to understanding AI influencers and combating scams, avoid trolling - the code empowers consumers to take informed decisions and protect their interests online.

Commenting on the launch, Sahil Chopra, Chairman and Founding Member, IIGC, said, “The influencer economy has found its way in the everyday life of people. This code allows them to choose wisely, question, and moreover shape the industry through ethical engagement. At the end of the day, responsible influence starts with informed consumers.”

The Indian digital landscape is aggressively becoming the hub for content creators; hence a Code of Standards for Consumers is much-needed. It underlines important aspects such as identifying fake urgency and impulse buying tactics, evaluating authenticity and promoting respectful dialogue exchange between creators and audiences. In addition, it allows consumers to call out misleading promotions and report unethical influencer behavior.

In coming months, IIGC also plans to roll out awareness workshops, influencer literacy campaigns aimed at equipping consumers with everyday tools for identifying red flags in influencer content.

Amrita Kumar, VP & Head of Marketing of Isprava, added, “With this Consumer Code of Standards, the IIGC reinforces its mission in building a safer, more transparent digital ecosystem. From authenticity and data privacy to AI influencers and scams, it gears the consumers with the clarity and confidence to navigate content responsibly. It’s a vital step toward shared accountability — where creators, brands, platforms, and audiences all have a role in upholding trust.”