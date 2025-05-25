            
Indian artist's reimagination of Parle-G with Mia Khalifa resurfaces, sparking online interest

An art school gold medalist swaps Parle-G’s pint-sized icon for Mia Khalifa, and the internet can’t look away.

By  Storyboard18May 25, 2025 1:08 PM
Laxmi Narayan Sahu, a visual artist and social media influencer, may have earned academic accolades, including a gold medal for his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree, but it is a bold act of artistic reinterpretation that has captured the attention of millions online.

In a now-viral Instagram Reel, Sahu transforms the familiar face of the Parle-G biscuit wrapper into a painted likeness of Mia Khalifa, the Lebanese-American media personality. The video, first posted in February 2025, documents his meticulous creative process and had amassed nearly 70 million views in February. Interest in the artwork surged again recently as the clip resurfaced across social media platforms.

Sahu’s unofficial redesign, cheekily branded “Mia-G,” pays homage to both the nostalgia of Indian snack culture and the complexities of global celebrity. The user generated content's playful juxtaposition of innocence and notoriety has sparked conversation online.

Khalifa, once among the most searched figures in the adult film industry, has since retired from that career. Today, she is known for her outspoken activism, particularly in support of Palestine, as well as her ventures in fashion and business. In 2023, she co-founded Sheytan, a contemporary jewelry brand. She also maintains a strong presence as a social media influencer and has worked as a sports commentator.

In public statements, Khalifa has been candid about the long-lasting impact of her early career in adult entertainment. She has spoken openly about her struggles with self-acceptance and the loss of privacy that has accompanied her public persona.

Sahu’s reimagination of the Parle-G icon, however, also provokes questions about image, identity, and the evolving intersections of brands, content, internet culture and pop art.


First Published on May 25, 2025 1:08 PM

