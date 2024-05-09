inDrive announces Vikrant Massey as its brand ambassador

inDrive has announced Vikrant Massey as its brand ambassador for its ride-hailing business in India. Massey unveiled inDrive’s new marketing 360 campaign - “Ab app ki nahi, aap ki chalegi!” The campaign is built around the brand’s key concept - Value for Money and inDrive’s USP “Offer Your fare” which gives people the freedom to decide the fare of a ride and even bargain with the driver directly within the app, stated the company.

Massey commented, “I am looking forward to being a part of inDrive India’s campaign as their brand ambassador. I appreciate the service that inDrive provides to its riders and drivers. inDrive is fair, where instead of the app, the people decide the fare among themselves.” Pavit Nanda Anand, APAC Communications Lead, inDrive commented, “As a brand, at inDrive our mission is Challenging injustice - which is very much connected to our history. This campaign, “Ab app ki nahi, aap ki chalegi!” aims to reiterate our efforts to provide fair pricing opportunities to as many people as possible across different countries around the world.” Massey will actively be involved in a series of marketing campaigns & CSR initiatives by inDrive with a mission to Challenge social injustice & make the world a fairer place for One Billion people. The campaign will run on social media, OTT, IPL on JioCinema and other digital platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. It will also use the OOH medium to popularise the campaign across cities.