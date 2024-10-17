Infosys profits up in Q2, records 4.2% rise in revenue to Rs 40,986 crore

Infosys Ltd delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, exceeding market expectations. The Indian IT giant reported a 2.2% increase in net profit to Rs 6,506 crore and a 4.2% rise in revenue to Rs 40,986 crore.

The company attributed the growth to various factors, including increased traction in generative AI, cost optimization, and the acquisition of In-Tech. Infosys raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to 3.75-4.5%. This marks a significant increase from the previous guidance of 3-4%, announced in July.

To reward shareholders, Infosys declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share. The company's operating margin remained healthy at 21.1%, and it secured large deals worth $2.4 billion during the quarter.

Infosys also highlighted its commitment to fostering gender parity and leadership development.

On August 30 in Bengaluru, Sumit Virmani, Infosys' Global Chief Marketing Officer, provided a fascinating insight into the company's comprehensive approach to nurturing gender parity and fostering leadership development.

Joined by Manisha Saboo, Kisha Gupta, and Preethu Karen - key figures in Infosys' ecosystem - Virmani highlighted the significant economic and social benefits of bridging gender gaps in employment.

Virmani began by sharing research indicating that achieving gender parity in employment could potentially triple India's GDP by 20%. This economic incentive complements the moral imperative, he noted, forming a dual rationale behind Infosys' initiatives aimed at creating a more equitable workplace. "This is something that is very dear to not just me but the entire leadership," Virmani emphasized, acknowledging that such parity is embedded in the organization's ethos. As a result, about 40% of Infosys' employees are women, he proudly added.

He mentioned how many women enter the workforce at an entry-level, but as they climb the ladder, several leave for multiple reasons, calling it the "broken rung". A major factor is the unequal share of caregiving responsibilities that women end up taking compared to men, he informed.