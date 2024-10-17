            
      • Home
      • brand-marketing
      • infosys-profits-up-in-q2-records-4-2-rise-in-revenue-to-rs-40986-crore-45237

      Infosys profits up in Q2, records 4.2% rise in revenue to Rs 40,986 crore

      The company attributed the growth to various factors, including increased traction in generative AI, cost optimization, and the acquisition of In-Tech.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2024 4:36 PM
      Infosys profits up in Q2, records 4.2% rise in revenue to Rs 40,986 crore
      To reward shareholders, Infosys declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share. The company's operating margin remained healthy at 21.1%, and it secured large deals worth $2.4 billion during the quarter.

      Infosys Ltd delivered a strong performance in the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, exceeding market expectations. The Indian IT giant reported a 2.2% increase in net profit to Rs 6,506 crore and a 4.2% rise in revenue to Rs 40,986 crore.

      The company attributed the growth to various factors, including increased traction in generative AI, cost optimization, and the acquisition of In-Tech. Infosys raised its full-year revenue growth guidance to 3.75-4.5%. This marks a significant increase from the previous guidance of 3-4%, announced in July.

      To reward shareholders, Infosys declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share. The company's operating margin remained healthy at 21.1%, and it secured large deals worth $2.4 billion during the quarter.

      Infosys also highlighted its commitment to fostering gender parity and leadership development.

      On August 30 in Bengaluru, Sumit Virmani, Infosys' Global Chief Marketing Officer, provided a fascinating insight into the company's comprehensive approach to nurturing gender parity and fostering leadership development.

      Joined by Manisha Saboo, Kisha Gupta, and Preethu Karen - key figures in Infosys' ecosystem - Virmani highlighted the significant economic and social benefits of bridging gender gaps in employment.

      Virmani began by sharing research indicating that achieving gender parity in employment could potentially triple India's GDP by 20%. This economic incentive complements the moral imperative, he noted, forming a dual rationale behind Infosys' initiatives aimed at creating a more equitable workplace. "This is something that is very dear to not just me but the entire leadership," Virmani emphasized, acknowledging that such parity is embedded in the organization's ethos. As a result, about 40% of Infosys' employees are women, he proudly added.

      He mentioned how many women enter the workforce at an entry-level, but as they climb the ladder, several leave for multiple reasons, calling it the "broken rung". A major factor is the unequal share of caregiving responsibilities that women end up taking compared to men, he informed.

      Delving deeper into Infosys' internal strategies to combat gender parity, Virmani shed light on specific programs that support women through their career trajectories. One such initiative, 'Reskill and Restart,' targets women returning to work after significant breaks, providing them with necessary training to reintegrate and thrive in their professional journeys. "We have had multiple cohorts of women that not only have been integrated successfully, they've actually stayed with us for several years subsequently," he said.


      Tags
      First Published on Oct 17, 2024 4:36 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      LTIMindtree records 10.3% increase in profit; lands $200m+ deal

      LTIMindtree records 10.3% increase in profit; lands $200m+ deal

      How it Works

      Infosys reverses trend, adds 2465 employees in Q2

      Infosys reverses trend, adds 2465 employees in Q2

      Brand Marketing

      Wipro, Infosys report increased attrition rates in Q2 FY25

      Wipro, Infosys report increased attrition rates in Q2 FY25

      Brand Marketing

      Tata Communications Q2 FY25 profit rises 3% to Rs 227.7 cr; Standalone loss widens

      Tata Communications Q2 FY25 profit rises 3% to Rs 227.7 cr; Standalone loss widens

      Brand Marketing

      Nestlé India sees 8.6% profit surge in Q2 FY25, names Manish Tiwary as incoming MD

      Nestlé India sees 8.6% profit surge in Q2 FY25, names Manish Tiwary as incoming MD

      Brand Marketing

      Mamaearth ranks as the 3rd largest skincare brand in India, reports Euromonitor International

      Mamaearth ranks as the 3rd largest skincare brand in India, reports Euromonitor International

      Brand Marketing

      Aditya Birla Digital Fashion raises stake to 32.8% in Virat Kohli-backed Wrogn brand

      Aditya Birla Digital Fashion raises stake to 32.8% in Virat Kohli-backed Wrogn brand