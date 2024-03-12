IPL 2024: Punjab Kings onboards Kent as principal sponsor

The Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings onboarded KENT as its principal sponsor for the upcoming season. The 'Shers' will be seen in action from March 23, competing in their first game of the season at the New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur, against the Delhi Capitals.

KPH Dream Cricket Limited chief executive officer Satish Menon said, "We are delighted to have Kent back as our partner and we welcome them back wholeheartedly. Associating with a brand of the reputation of Kent is a matter of pride as Kent is a brand that is synonymous with cricket in different forms both on field and on air. We are confident that this association will work in the true spirit of promoting entertaining cricket, and it will provide pure thrill to its customers and fans alike."