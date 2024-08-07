ITC's Ali Harris Shere on a new biscuit launch: There's an opportunity to create a category

ITC has launched a new biscuit Sunfeast Super Egg and Milk that combines milk and eggs, a combination that offers a nutritional upgrade without interrupting consumer habits, the FMCG major said. Priced at Rs 5 and Rs 10, the biscuits are conceived for mass appeal.

"The whole idea is to bring two really powerful types of food - milk and egg - into a biscuit. The beauty of milk is that it is an universally recognized nutrient and this simplifies the product positioning to mothers," says Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, ITC Foods Division.

"It’s the first time we are bringing egg and milk to a biscuit. We are democratizing it with price points to make it accessible for an average homemaker. There is an opportunity to create a category here. There is an equal opportunity to create a large category with egg and milk biscuits. We have ensured that we make this product entry very fluent, where we don’t make the consumers change their habit or behavior significantly. Consumers are generally having biscuits for hunger; we have designed this product by putting the value of egg and milk. It’s the same habit and same behavior with a more upgraded value," he adds.

ITC has teamed up with FCB Ulka to introduce the personified version of a cow and a hen and has incorporated their playful dynamic to attract the target audience.

The biscuits will be sold at Rs 5 and Rs 10 for easy adoption and everyday consumption of this product. "Consumers can enjoy this improved product without stretching their budget," states Shere.

As per Shere, ITC segregated the manufacturing facility for the new biscuit from the rest of the biscuits to avoid contamination.