Jaguar's controversial ad indicates change in a bold and dramatic way, says MD Rawdon Glover

The upcoming models will focus on luxury buyers and are anticipated to be priced higher than Jaguar's previous lineup.

By  Storyboard18Dec 4, 2024 9:30 AM
The initial reception from luxury consumers to the Type 00 concept has been positive, according to the company's MD Rawdon Glover.

Jaguar's controversial teaser video has done exactly what it was meant to: spark conversation. Despite facing criticism for its abstract approach, featuring emotionless models and no cars, the brand's managing director, Rawdon Glover, stands by the decision, claiming it was designed to generate buzz for the company's dramatic makeover.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Glover explained, "The purpose of this was to indicate that Jaguar is changing, and changing a very bold and dramatic way. It was meant to get eyes on what we're doing in Miami."

Last night, Jaguar unveiled its futuristic concept car, the Type 00, at Miami Art Week. With its sleek pink and blue variations, the vehicle is a significant departure from the brand's traditional designs.

Featuring a long, smooth hood, flush surfaces, a glassless rear tailgate, and taillights that span the width of the car, the Type 00 is a striking symbol of Jaguar's shift toward a more modern aesthetic.

The brand's next phase will target luxury buyers, with new models expected to carry a higher price tag.

At the same time, Jaguar aims to appeal to a younger demographic, moving away from its former image as a status symbol for older, affluent men in the UK.

The initial reception from luxury consumers to the Type 00 concept has been positive, according to Glover. He defended the car’s angular, distinctive design, noting that the brand's strategy is to reposition Jaguar as a higher-end option in the market.


First Published on Dec 4, 2024 9:30 AM

