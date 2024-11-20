Jaguar unveils bold new logo and branding for electric-only future

ADVERTISEMENT
Jaguar, the luxury car manufacturer owned by Tata Motors, has unveiled a striking new brand identity as it prepares to launch as an electric-only marquee, as per reports.
This transformative shift includes the introduction of three new electric vehicles slated for 2026, marking the culmination of over a year of dedicated reinvention after pausing new car sales.
The centrepiece of Jaguar’s rebrand is its refreshed logo, now styled as “JaGUar.” This bespoke design combines upper and lower case letters in a harmonious geometric form that underscores simplicity and sophistication. Dubbed the "Device Mark," the logo reflects the brand's focus on symmetry and elegance.
Jaguar has replaced its classic grille logo featuring a jaguar's face with a circular emblem inspired by a new typeface. This design highlights the letters "J" and "r" within a brass-coloured border, seamlessly connected to convey continuity and modernity.
Complementing its sleek new visuals, Jaguar has embraced a vibrant colour palette of red, blue, and yellow to add energy and appeal. The rebranding is accompanied by the slogan "Delete Ordinary," a declaration of the company’s commitment to exceptionalism and innovation in its electric future.