JioCinema partners with ShareChat and Moj to widen sports content base

JioCinema today announced its partnership with ShareChat and Moj, offering consumers brand-new avenues for a wide collection of sports content including the TATA WPL, the TATA IPL, Indian Super League, and the 2024 Olympics. This partnership aims to help JioCinema engage more deeply with consumers of regional content by being present on their preferred social platforms and blending with their digital consumption habits.

ShareChat and Moj’s extensive user base of over 325 million users will have access to an array of snackable content of their favourite sport in the language of their choice through JioCinema’s handle on both platforms. They will also get a peek into unheard tales, anecdotes, and conversations from dressing rooms, narrated by JioCinema’s iconic experts who until recently rubbed shoulders with current players across different teams.

JioCinema has democratized the way sports content is consumed in India by offering multi-lingual commentary, multi-cam viewing, 4K feed, making the viewing experience more immersive and dynamic. Moj is today India’s largest homegrown pure short video platform, revolutionizing SFV for tier 2 audiences bringing authentic regional content, the latest technology including Dolby vision and offering innovative monetizing avenues like virtual gifting for its creator community.

“As we continue our endeavour to make digital omnipresent for sports content consumption through JioCinema, this partnership will take our efforts far and wide across the breadth of the country,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Strategy, Acquisitions & Partnerships Hursh Shrivastava. “ShareChat and Moj will not only bring a newer audience but also scale to our regional presentation across multiple languages.”