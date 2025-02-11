KFC, Pizza Hut operator Devyani International's Q3 net loss widens to Rs 7.6 crore YoY

Devyani International, a franchisee for brands like KFC, Pizza Hut, Costa Coffee, and Vango, has announced its Quarter 3 result for the fiscal year 2025. The company's net loss widened sequentially in fiscal year 2025. The QSR operator reported a net loss of Rs 7.6 crore in the December quarter of FY 25 compared to Rs 5 crore in the September quarter.

Last fiscal, the company reported a profit of Rs 5.07 crore in Q3.

The revenue from the operation of the company has increased by 53.4 percent YoY to Rs 1,294 crore in Q3 FY 25 versus Rs 843 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

According to the BSE filing of the company, KFC India's revenue surged to Rs 569.8 crore, up 4.8 percent QoQ. Pizza Hut's revenue growth increased to 2.9 percent to Rs 190.2 crore in QoQ, while Costa Coffee chain' witnessed a revenue of Rs 51.7 crore in Q3.

The company opened 44 new units of KFC, 51 units of Pizza Hut, two units of Costa Coffee, and four units of Vango in Q3 FY 25. As of December 31, 2024, the company's QSR has a total of 1,912 stores globally.

KFC India's revenue and sales jumped to Rs 569.8 crore in Q3 FY 25, up 8.5 percent YoY.

Pizza Hut's sales and revenue increased from Rs 179.6 crore in Q3 FY24 to Rs 190.2 crore in Q3 FY 25. Costa India's revenue increased by 30.2 percent to Rs 51.7 crore in Q3 FY 25 (39.7 million), while Vango's Q3 revenue jumped from Rs 14.5 crore to Rs 19.8 crore in Q3 FY 25.

Devyani International Limited (DIL) is the largest franchisee of Yum Brands in India and is among the largest operators of chain quick service restaurants (QSR) in India. Yum! Brands Inc. operates brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands and has a presence globally with more than 55,000 restaurants in over 155 countries.