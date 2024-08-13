Laughter in Every Sip: Sprite's 'Joke in a Bottle' Campaign

Who doesn’t love a good laugh? After all, laughter is the best medicine. A lot of brands often choose to go down the comedy route with their ad campaigns as comedy as a genre generates incredible mass appeal. However, not all brands manage to hit it out of the park with their campaigns because comedy can be tricky. One brand, though, managed to stand out for its ingenious incorporation of humour, that brought a smile and made thousands of people laugh. Last year, Sprite launched the ‘Joke in a Bottle’ campaign. With "Scan Karo, Joke Suno, Thand Rakho!" as the tagline, consumers could scan a QR code on every Sprite pack that would offer them fresh comedy content. The campaign featured over 200 jokes curated by both renowned and regional comedians, available in six languages to cater to a wide audience. The campaign even featured popular film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rana Daggubatti. Standup comedians are professionals who understand their audiences and know how to make their jokes land well. Thus, for a campaign to work wonders, partnering up with standup comics seems like the most logical choice, doesn’t it?

Sprite’s campaign had a clear objective: to position itself not just as a refreshing beverage, but as a source of entertainment and relief. By doing so, the brand successfully built a connection with consumers, thereby driving engagement.

Sprite’s ‘Joke in a Bottle’ was indeed a tremendous success. It was short comedic content, available in multiple languages and easily accessible via WhatsApp. It covered all the bases. As a result, with nearly half of Gen Z turning to humour as a means of de-stressing. Today, brands need to have a strong focus on what the young consumer desires i.e. personalisation, short-form, yet engaging content, leveraging social media and trends. Sprite delivered on all of this. The brand understood the demographic and created out a very successful campaign that resonated with the audience. All this while driving brand awareness and increasing engagement. Encouraged by the love shown by consumers, Sprite has now launched the second season of ‘Joke in a Bottle’, where the brand has collaborated with leading names such as Kapil Sharma, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, and India's top 14 comedians including Biswa, Kenny, Mallika Dua, Prashasti, Urooj, Anirban, Saikiran, Varun Thakur, Niharika NM, Danish Sait, Sorabh Pant, Mir Afsar Ali, Naveen Singh, Niranjan Mondal. This time round there are 500+ jokes available in nine languages via scan of the QR code which will lead them to their WhatsApp, unveiling regional comedy content.