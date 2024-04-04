Layoffs: Amazon Web Services cuts hundreds in sales and marketing teams globally

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is laying off several hundreds in another round of cuts. Jobs are being cut across specific Sales, Marketing, and Global Services (SMGS) organizations, AWS said in an internal email.

The email was sent out to the employees by Matt Garman, SVP, Sales & Marketing at AWS, Amazon Inc’s cloud division.

“We have identified a few targeted areas of the organization we need to streamline in order to continue further investing in those key strategic areas that we believe will deliver maximum impact," Garman said in the email. He said the company is looking to optimize teams and have “found duplications in job families such as program management and sales operations.”

Laid off employees will be helped through the transition by AWS. The company said they will provide packages that include a transitional period with full pay and benefits, a separation payment, transitional benefits as applicable by country, an internal job search period for potential redeployment, and external job placement support.

Notifications to the impacted employees were sent across the US and Canada, and in Latin America and in other regions, there will be time given for a consultation with employee representative bodies starting as soon as today, which can possibly delay communication timelines.