comScore            

How it Works

Sony to lay off 900 PlayStation employees: Reports

Impacted employees will be provided severance benefits, said CEO Jim Ryan in an internal mail announcing the development.

By  Storyboard18Feb 28, 2024 8:34 AM
Sony to lay off 900 PlayStation employees: Reports
This move follows a trend of restructuring within the tech sector, with companies facing economic uncertainties and adapting to an evolving industry landscape. (Image source: Unsplash)

Sony has reportedly announced plans to lay off approximately 900 employees, representing 8 percent of its global PlayStation workforce.

As per reports, in an internal email, PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan called it extremely difficult but necessary for continued growth and development.

This move follows a trend of restructuring within the tech sector, with companies facing economic uncertainties and adapting to an evolving industry landscape.

The layoffs at Sony will impact the company's game development studios. Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, confirmed that industry powerhouses like Naughty Dog (known for The Last of Us), Insomniac Games (Marvel's Spider-Man), and Guerrilla Games (Horizon Zero Dawn) will all be affected.

“Across our studios, support teams throughout PlayStation and interactive entertainment, reductions will take place,” Hulst’s mail was quoted in media reports.

Ryan’s mail further said that the next steps will be notified today, assuring that the impacted employees will be provided severance benefits.


Tags
First Published on Feb 28, 2024 8:34 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Trends to shape business to consumer conversations in 2024

Trends to shape business to consumer conversations in 2024

How it Works

RK Swamy's core is in the space of marketing, which will never change: Shekar Swamy

RK Swamy's core is in the space of marketing, which will never change: Shekar Swamy

How it Works

51 percent retailers prioritizing investment in the retail media space: Criteo

51 percent retailers prioritizing investment in the retail media space: Criteo

How it Works

CTV advertising in India set to witness 47 percent growth; hitting around $395 million by 2027

CTV advertising in India set to witness 47 percent growth; hitting around $395 million by 2027

How it Works

Are Large Language Model and Generative AI a panacea that ails the enterprise?

Are Large Language Model and Generative AI a panacea that ails the enterprise?

How it Works

MMA Global India & Publicis Commerce India launch guide to maximize ROI of D2C eCommerce Investment

MMA Global India & Publicis Commerce India launch guide to maximize ROI of D2C eCommerce Investment

How it Works

Kellogg's Gary Pilnick's ‘cereals for dinner' statement sparks controversy

Kellogg's Gary Pilnick's ‘cereals for dinner' statement sparks controversy

How it Works

Layoffs: Bumble to cut 350 roles

Layoffs: Bumble to cut 350 roles
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!