Sony to lay off 900 PlayStation employees: Reports

Sony has reportedly announced plans to lay off approximately 900 employees, representing 8 percent of its global PlayStation workforce.

As per reports, in an internal email, PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan called it extremely difficult but necessary for continued growth and development.

This move follows a trend of restructuring within the tech sector, with companies facing economic uncertainties and adapting to an evolving industry landscape.

The layoffs at Sony will impact the company's game development studios. Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios, confirmed that industry powerhouses like Naughty Dog (known for The Last of Us), Insomniac Games (Marvel's Spider-Man), and Guerrilla Games (Horizon Zero Dawn) will all be affected.

“Across our studios, support teams throughout PlayStation and interactive entertainment, reductions will take place,” Hulst’s mail was quoted in media reports.

Ryan’s mail further said that the next steps will be notified today, assuring that the impacted employees will be provided severance benefits.