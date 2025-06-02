FIR filed against Virat Kohli’s One8 Commune in Bengaluru for smoking zone violation

ADVERTISEMENT
Bengaluru's upscale pub and restaurant, One8 Commune, co-owned by Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, has landed in legal trouble. The Cubbon Park Police have filed a suo motu case against the establishment for allegedly violating the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, by not maintaining a designated area on its premises.
An FIR has been registered against the manager and staff of One8 Commune under Sections 4 and 21 of COTPA, which deal with the prohibition of smoking in public places and penalties for violations, according to news agency PTI. The case was triggered by a routine patrol inspection on May 29, during which police officers discovered the violation and subsequently filed a complaint at the Cubbon Park Police Station.
The development comes amid a broader crackdown by the Karnataka government on tobacco consumption. Just a day before the FIR, the state implemented a blanket ban on hookah bars and raised the legal age for purchasing tobacco products from 18 to 21 years. These regulations fall under the recently amended COTPA Act, which received Presidential assent in 2024.
This isn’t the first time One8 Commune has come under regulatory scrutiny. In June 2024, the establishment was booked for operating beyond the legally permitted hours, and in December 2024, it received a notice from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over fire safety violations and the absence of a clearance certificate from the Fire Department.
Launched in 2017, One8 Commune is part of Virat Kohli’s broader One8 lifestyle brand, inspired by his jersey number. The brand initially began as a collaboration with Puma, focusing on athleisure wear, and has since branched into fragrances, wellness, and hospitality. The first One8 Commune opened in Delhi, and the chain has since expanded to Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.