Mamaearth forays into personal wash category; rolls out moisturizing lotion soaps

Commenting on this innovation, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said: “The lack of innovation in the personal wash category has been a challenge for the category particularly given the constant demand for natural, eco-friendly, and safer alternatives, without compromising on the efficacy. This presented an interesting challenge for us, and we began our quest to solve this problem. With the launch of our lotion soaps, we are solving the need for a soap that deeply cleanses and does not dry the skin, instead provides moisturization as well. At Mamaearth, we are committed to offering safe and toxin-free alternatives, and with the entry into the personal wash category, we will continue working on innovative formats to disrupt this category and provide consumers with a wider selection of toxin-free and safe options for their daily hygiene routine."