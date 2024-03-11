Mamaearth forays into personal wash category; rolls out moisturizing lotion soaps

Mamaearth, personal care brand, announces its entry into the personal wash category.
With a growing demand for natural and sustainable personal care products, Mamaearth's decided to venture into the personal wash category, states the press release. Mamaearth Moisturizing Lotion Soaps are Grade 1 soaps with Made-Safe certification in a non-drying formula.
Available in 4 variants – Ubtan, Vitamin C, Multani Mitti and Neem, the personal wash category includes a variety of soaps tailored to different skin types and preferences.
Commenting on this innovation, Ghazal Alagh, co-founder and chief innovation officer, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said: “The lack of innovation in the personal wash category has been a challenge for the category particularly given the constant demand for natural, eco-friendly, and safer alternatives, without compromising on the efficacy. This presented an interesting challenge for us, and we began our quest to solve this problem. With the launch of our lotion soaps, we are solving the need for a soap that deeply cleanses and does not dry the skin, instead provides moisturization as well. At Mamaearth, we are committed to offering safe and toxin-free alternatives, and with the entry into the personal wash category, we will continue working on innovative formats to disrupt this category and provide consumers with a wider selection of toxin-free and safe options for their daily hygiene routine."
In addition to its commitment to product quality and safety, Mamaearth continues to uphold its values of sustainability and social responsibility. The brand's personal wash products are packaged in recyclable materials, further reducing its environmental footprint, and contributing to a cleaner, greener future.