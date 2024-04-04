comScore            

      Martech firm SingleInterface gets $30 million funding from PayPal Ventures, Asia Partners

      Tarun Sobhani and Harish Bahl founded SingleInterface in 2014 as a full-stack SaaS platform that offers digital marketing, customer engagement, and ecommerce solutions for multi-location brands.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 4, 2024 8:51 AM
      The funds will be used to continue deepening SingleInterface's portfolio of hyperlocal marketing, engagement, and commerce products, particularly around advanced audience segmentation and personalized re-engagement. It also plans to use the capital to build its portfolio of AI-driven products.

      Martech company SingleInterface has raised $30 million in its first-ever external fundraising round from Singapore-based investment firm Asia Partners and PayPal’s venture capital arm, PayPal Ventures. The SaaS startup that offers tools to offline businesses to grow by leveraging the web is seeking to expand its footprint globally and improve products to make them more relevant to global brands.

      The funds will be used to continue deepening SingleInterface's portfolio of hyperlocal marketing, engagement, and commerce products, particularly around advanced audience segmentation and personalized re-engagement. It also plans to use the capital to build its portfolio of AI-driven products.

      "With this funding, we are poised to tap into new markets and further solidify our position as a global leader in enabling marketing and commerce capabilities for multi-location enterprise brands through our product suite,” said SingleInterface’s co-founder and chairman Bahl, who is also the cofounder of Smile Group.

      Asia Partners cofounder Oliver Rippel said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Tarun, Harish, and the SingleInterface team to support their growth ambitions in India and globally”.

      SingleInterface's client list includes KFC, Pizza Hut, Nissan, Apollo Tyres, HDFC Bank and TVS Motors, multiple group companies of large Indian conglomerates, including Tata Group, Reliance Group, Aditya Birla Group and Bajaj Group. It is also scaling up in Southeast Asia and Australia and is looking to enter Japan and Korea soon and scale up in the Middle East, according to TechCrunch. SingleInterface has a team of about 235 people, mostly based in India, with its development center in New Delhi.


      First Published on Apr 4, 2024 8:51 AM

