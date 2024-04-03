D2C brand A47 raises funds from angel investor Aditya Pittie

D2C brand A47.in, has raised funding of an undisclosed amount from Aditya Pittie. The company will utilise the capital for ramping up, expanding into new categories, collaborations, physical retail and marketing. The investment marks a significant milestone for A47, positioning it for accelerated growth and outreach. A47 celebrates India and its remarkable achievements and institutions through official merchandise.

Owned by India's brand licensing and IP management company, Black White Orange, A47.in was bootstrapped for the initial 2.5 years after having launched with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) on August 15th, 2021.

The company then also collaborated with the different units of the Indian Armed Forces like The Indian Infantry, LCA Tejas, Flying Instructors School, and more recently with the aerial action film ‘Fighter’ to pay a tribute to our heroes in the skies.

Bhavik Vora, founder and chief executive officer, A47, says, “A47 is more than just a brand for us; it is a passion that celebrates the essence of India. Aditya believed in our vision & his support will empower us to reach new heights and continue our mission to build the biggest India-centric pop culture brand. I also feel that with the current positive sentiment and a growing sense of pride in national identity, A47 stands at the forefront of fostering love for India's own.”

Pittie adds, "For me personally, investing in A47 goes beyond just finances... it's a strategic partnership to champion India's story through innovative & beautifully designed merchandise. The contagious passion of the A47 team resonates deeply with my own, as we collaborate to create experiences celebrating India's heritage, fostering pride and connecting with our audience. I am sure we are on the path of building something amazing."