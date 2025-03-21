Mast & Meh: Dream11, Myntra FWD, Castrol - Who hits it out of the park?

Every week, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us—but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs up and which weren’t even worth a yawn!

Mast

Brand: Dream11

Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions x ZeroFifty Mediaworks x Earthsky Pictures x Nitesh Tiwari

Dream11 knocks it out of the park yet again with its latest campaign ‘Aapki Team Mein Kaun?’, featuring an all-star lineup of Bollywood and cricketing icons. The fantasy sports giant pairs Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in a hilarious showdown, as they assemble their “Aamir11” and “Ranbir11” teams, packed with cricketing legends like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and more. And just when you thought the fun was over, Dream11 serves up a second innings with Aamir vs. Ranbir in a rapid-fire ‘Singh’ game. The ad builds up brilliantly, as Aamir quizzes Ranbir on famous Singhs—Dara Singh, Milkha Singh—only to land the ultimate curveball: “Tera naam?” Kapoor, in the heat of the moment, blurts out: “Ranbir Singh.” A mic-drop moment that plays on Bollywood’s most famous name mix-up, making fans laugh out loud. With director Nitesh Tiwari at the helm, the campaign is a clever cocktail of sports, stardom, and smack talk, proving once again that Dream11 knows how to make fantasy gaming feel like a real blockbuster event.

Meh

Brand: Godrej Security Solutions

Godrej Security Solutions’ latest campaign may have missed the mark. Comparing traditional storage habits like hiding valuables under pillows or behind cupboards to gambling feels a bit over the top, almost shaming consumers for everyday practices. While the message about secure storage is important, the dramatization could leave some rolling their eyes rather than reassessing their home security. The tagline "Daav nahi, Godrej Home Locker Lagaiye" feels more like a forced pitch than a genuine call to action. A more subtle approach might have been a safer bet!

Mast

Brand: EMotorad

Agency: One Hand Clap x Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Who knew an electric bicycle ad could feel like a high-octane blockbuster? EMotorad’s latest campaign featuring cricket legend MS Dhoni and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is nothing short of cinematic madness – and we love it! With Dhoni rocking a mullet and channelling his inner action hero, and Vanga making his on-screen debut with a director’s megaphone in hand, the ad is an over-the-top spectacle that keeps you hooked. The slow-mo strut, the bodyguards armed to the teeth, and the dramatic "climax shot" all build up to one hilarious moment—Dhoni himself wondering if this is all too much for an e-bike ad. Spoiler: it absolutely is, and that’s what makes it mast!

Mast

Brand: Castrol

Agency: Ogilvy India x Chrome Pictures

Shah Rukh Khan, a roaring motorcycle, and the unforgiving heat of Rajasthan—what’s not to love? Castrol Activ’s latest campaign plays out like a Bollywood thriller, where the real villain isn’t a masked bandit but the brutal summer sun threatening to fry engines. With SRK in khaki, chasing down criminals whose engines have given up, the ad makes a slick, high-energy case for Castrol Activ’s 3X protection. The action is punchy, the visuals are cinematic, and the message? Crystal clear: don't let the heat win. A perfect blend of star power and mast storytelling—this one fires on all cylinders!

Meh

Brand: Zoho Workplace

Agency: Inhouse

Zoho Workplace’s latest ad campaign attempts to humorously depict the chaos caused by disconnected office apps, but it feels like it’s trying too hard to hit the “relatable” mark. While the personified office apps scenario showcases real issues like missed meetings and attachment failures, it quickly becomes predictable and a bit overdone. The message about Zoho's integrated suite is clear, but the execution doesn’t add much new to the conversation. The humor falls flat in places, and despite the relatable premise, the campaign struggles to elevate the idea beyond a basic product pitch.

Mast

Brand: Myntra FWD

Agency: Braindad

Myntra FWD’s latest campaign is a smash hit, blending cricket, humor, and style in one fun-packed ad. Featuring the iconic Virender Sehwag, Mandira Bedi, and the fresh-faced Sahiba Bali, this playful spot shows off the generational clash in cricket commentary. Sehwag’s legendary 300 runs get a cheeky nod, while Mandira’s traditional style meets Sahiba’s Gen Z lingo with hilarious results. From “easy loot” to “headshot,” the banter is pure gold. And just when you think it’s all about cricket, the clever twist brings it back to Myntra FWD’s summer tops starting at just Rs. 300. It’s witty, it’s fresh, and it’s the perfect blend of cricket culture with fashion flair. You won’t want to miss this one!

Mast

Brand: Mumbai Indians

Agency: Lowe Lintas

Mumbai’s heartbeat has always been loud, proud, and relentless—and this campaign captures it all. Mumbai Indians’ digital-first ad, Game Ho Ya Life, #WePlayLikeMumbai, is an electrifying celebration of the city’s fearless spirit, from its iconic "Bhai's" to its unshakable "Bantais." With a stellar lineup of influencers, from Jackie Shroff to rap legends like Kaam Bhaari, the campaign doesn’t just inspire—it ignites. It’s not just about cricket, it’s about embracing the Mumbai attitude, wherever you go. This isn’t just an ad, it’s a vibe!

Meh

Brand: Good Home

Agency: Curry Nation