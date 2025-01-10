MAST & MEH: Oppo, Tata Play, Britannia, D’YAVOL X, and more

New year, new ads! As we usher in fresh beginnings, brands roll out their spotlight moments to wow us—but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in last year. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your fresh New Year’s attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a confetti toss and which went out with last year’s streamers!

Mast

Brand: OPPO

Agency: Famous Innovations

Oppo’s new Reno13 campaign is the perfect nostalgia trip for anyone who’s ever daydreamed about a carefree Goa getaway with their closest friends. Think: three charismatic stars—Vedang Raina, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi—cruising down an endless highway, music blaring, laughter flowing, and sun-soaked beaches waiting at the other end. It’s a breezy homage to Dil Chahta Hai’s iconic spirit of youthful adventure. The chemistry among the actors is electric, the visuals are pure eye-candy, and the “friendship goals” are off the charts. If there’s ever been an absolute mast reimagining of that classic road-trip vibe, this is it—fun, fresh, and totally FOMO-inducing. Absolute Mast!

Meh

Brand: Tata Play

Agency: Ogilvy

It’s tough to root for a campaign that straps cheap laughs to a ticking time bomb—literally. While I appreciate the idea of detonators debating TV bills, this sitcom scenario feels a little force. The humour never quite lands, and it’s hard to ignore how awkward it is watching high-stakes drama fizzle into a price pitch. It’s an odd marriage of budget deals and a bomb-squad banter that just doesn’t spark the right kind of excitement.

Mast

Brand: Britannia

Agency: Talented

Britannia just took billboards to the next level—by letting trees take the lead! ‘Nature Shapes Britannia’ is the kind of campaign that makes you do a double-take: imagine giant ads twisting and bending around branches, as if Mother Nature herself was the art director. Each billboard highlights Britannia’s sustainability strides—whether it’s ditching plastic waste, preserving water, or dialling up renewable energy—like a giant green shout-out to their eco-commitment. It’s a bold approach that flips traditional billboard hunting on its head. With typography that swoops, shrinks, and bounces around leaves, the campaign brilliantly embodies the idea of adapting to nature, not the other way around.

Meh

Brand: Streax

Agency: Lowe Lintas

Let’s be real—this latest Streax campaign starring Malaika Arora feels like a warmed-over infomercial wrapped in a Bollywood bow. Despite all the chatter about “transformation” and “revolution,” the ad itself is about as shocking as an old rerun. Sure, Malaika looks flawless, but we’ve seen similar ads thousand times: big celeb, generic praise, voilà—“perfect colour” that magically solves all your problems. Cue eye-roll. A hair colour commercial should spark some real excitement, not just trot out another glitzy montage. If Streax is really aiming for a Shine Revolution, maybe they should invest in a more creative storyline—because right now, this campaign’s a pure meh!

Mast

Brand: D’YAVOL X

Agency: Inhouse

If you thought SRK couldn’t get any cooler, think again! In this new D’YAVOL X ad—co-created with his son Aryan Khan—he struts into a dimly lit room full of ‘priceless treasures’ and effortlessly swaps the Mona Lisa for a sleek jacket. Yes, you read that right. It’s all part of a dramatic, movie-trailer vibe in the first 30 seconds, followed by a tantalizing reveal of the upcoming X3 collection, set to drop on January 12, 2025. And trust me, this collection screams luxury streetwear. The quick flashes of words like “iconic” and “timeless” just add to the intrigue. It’s classic SRK style—bold, theatrical, and oh-so-smooth—leaving us pumped and ready to snatch up that masterpiece jacket the moment it hits the racks. Don’t sleep on this one!

Meh

Brand: LenDenClub

Agency: Inhouse

Honestly, this ad is pretty underwhelming. The whole “Mr. Debit vs. Mr. Credit” bit feels more like a tired skit than a fresh idea. Sure, daily earnings sound appealing, but the execution comes off a bit forced—like it’s trying too hard to make every day a ‘big deal.’ The actors do their part, but overall, the campaign just doesn’t pack much punch. It’s a classic case of hype over substance, yeah it’s a meh!

Mast

Brand: Lenskart

Agency: Inhouse