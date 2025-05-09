Mast & Meh: Titan, BIBA, Parle-G - who nailed the Mother’s Day moment?

Every week, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us—but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts. That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs up and which weren’t even worth a yawn!

Mast

Brand: Titan

Agency: Ogilvy

Grab a tissue because Titan’s latest Mother’s Day spot for its CSR initiative Titan Kanya is equal parts heartwarming and hopeful — and it doesn’t try too hard to make you feel something. That’s what works. Titled “Aage Badhegi”, the film flips the classic script by showing a daughter helping her mother learn to read and write. No melodrama, just a quiet, powerful celebration of progress, dignity, and second chances. The real win? It’s rooted in realism — a reflection of Titan Kanya’s impact in educating over 74,000 girls and women in FY24. Backed by Ogilvy’s sensitive storytelling and Superfly Films’ crisp execution, this one’s not a tearjerker — it’s a warm smile in ad form. A well-played tribute to generational empowerment, minus the lecture. Take a bow, Titan!

Meh

Brand: boat x Blinkit

This boAt and Blinkit Mother’s Day campaign tries to be cheeky and real, but ends up sounding like that one friend who just discovered performative activism. Content creator Satish Ray’s PSA-style rant hits a few funny notes, but overall, it feels more like a scold than a celebration. Yes, we get it—filtered selfies aren’t enough. But turning a smartwatch plug into a moral high ground? Bit much. The campaign positions itself as anti-performative while, ironically, being just that—a cleverly disguised ad dressed up as a “truth bomb.” The “last-minute redemption” angle is clever for Blinkit, but overall, the tone feels forced, like it’s trying too hard to be the cool older sibling calling you out.

Mast

Brand: BIBA

Agency: Enormous Brands

This Mother’s Day, BIBA steps away from syrupy sentimentality and delivers a gentle gut-punch instead. The fashion label's new film shines a light on something rarely spoken about—the emotional invisibility of new mothers. No melodrama here—just a tender, well-shot story about the quiet sacrifices women make after childbirth. As everyone fawns over the baby, the mother slips into the background, her needs, dreams, and identity shelved. The film doesn’t yell to be noticed. It simply stands still—and that stillness says everything. It’s thoughtful, relevant, and leaves you with a lump in your throat and a nudge to call your mom. Nicely done, BIBA.

Mast

Brand: Swiggy Instamart

Agency: Inhouse

Swiggy Instamart just pulled off one of the most heartwarming—and hilariously surreal—Mother’s Day campaigns we’ve seen in a while. The concept? Simple but genius: instead of sending gifts, why not send yourself? The quirky film takes viewers on a whimsical ride as a woman gets literally “delivered” to her mom in an oversized Instamart bag. It’s absurd in the best way, blending humor and emotion without laying it on too thick. The twist? This wasn’t just a digital stunt. Swiggy teamed up with IndiGo and MakeMyTrip to actually fly users home for surprise reunions. It’s not just a feel-good campaign—it’s a clever brand flex that turns the idea of convenience into something deeply meaningful. Delivery, but make it emotional.

Mast

Brand: AJIO

AJIO’s new Mother’s Day campaign, Movement of Offended Mothers (M.O.M.), is a delightful blend of wit, warmth, and wardrobe goals. With Sheeba Chaddha leading a fictional mom-support group, the ad smartly flips the script on influencer culture—reminding us that behind every viral reel is a mother who deserves more than a lazy WhatsApp forward. The humour is sharp, the characters relatable, and the message lands without sounding preachy. Whether you’re shopping for your mom, plant mom, or even your pet mom friend, AJIO’s got it wrapped—and this campaign makes you want to click "add to cart."

Mast

Brand: Parle-G