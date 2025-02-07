Meta rolls out AI-driven tools to revolutionize ad campaign performance

ADVERTISEMENT
Meta is taking a significant step forward in digital advertising by launching a suite of innovative tools designed to help advertisers maximize campaign performance, as per media reports.
The new product enhancements—currently set for global testing with select advertisers—bring a fresh wave of AI-driven optimization to Meta's Ads Manager, promising smarter and more efficient campaign management.
At the forefront is the Opportunity Score, a feature that assigns a 0-100 rating to campaigns in near real time. This score, visible directly within Ads Manager, is paired with personalized, data-driven recommendations that guide advertisers on how best to leverage Meta's advanced AI and automation tools. With just a few clicks, businesses can implement these recommendations to optimize their campaign strategies, ensuring that every advertising dollar is spent wisely.
In addition to the Opportunity Score, Meta has introduced a revamped Meta Advantage+ campaign setup. This new configuration automatically activates AI-optimizations across sales, app install, and leads campaign—bringing the same technology that has driven success for Advantage+ Shopping campaigns to a broader range of audience.
Notably, as part of the rollout, Advantage+ Shopping campaigns will be rebranded as Advantage+ Sales campaigns, further emphasizing the shift toward performance-driven, revenue-focused advertising.
Moreover, the introduction of Advantage+ Leads campaigns marks another milestone in Meta's effort to provide end-to-end automation for advertisers.
By harnessing advanced AI-optimizations, this new objective is set to streamline the process of generating high-quality leads, allowing businesses to achieve improved performance and efficiency in their advertising efforts.
Nicola Mendelsohn, Meta's Head of Global Business, underscored the potential of these new tools: "With these new tools, we're making it possible for more advertisers to access and test the benefits of AI-driven optimisation and personalized guidance."
Mendelsohn also highlighted the flexibility built into the new setup. “Advertisers don’t have to run Advantage+ sales campaigns if they’d prefer to turn off our most advanced AI-optimisations. That said, Advantage+ shopping campaigns has been one of our fastest-growing ad solutions, with studies showing a 4x higher ROAS for APAC advertising campaigns that have adopted this approach,” she added.