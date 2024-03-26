comScore            

      Moneycontrol continues its winning streak, beats ET comprehensively across metrics

      Number one in unique visitors, over three times bigger on time spent and a similar lead on page views.

      Mar 26, 2024
      Moneycontrol continues its winning streak, beats ET comprehensively across metrics
      Both PVs and time spent are crucial parameters for media planners and advertisers who always choose platforms with better stickiness. It also showcases the reader’s trust, who’s consuming a lot more content of Moneycontrol as compared to ET.

      Moneycontrol has strengthened its position as India’s premier business news platform, once again beating The Economic Times comprehensively across all digital metrics. According to Comscore data for February 2024 (India ComScore MMX), Moneycontrol has the largest number of Unique Visitors (UVs), 28.46 million, beating ET , which had 27.1 million UVs. Moneycontrol also maintained its massive lead in pages views (512 million) and time spent (667 million minutes).

      In comparison, Moneycontrol’s nearest competitor, EconomicTimes.com managed to capture only 179 million page views in February. Its time spent also significantly lagged behind at just 189 million minutes.

      In terms of breaking important business stories too, Moneycontrol has been leading the race. The business news platform has been the preferred choice of industry leaders from corporate India, startup world and stock markets.

      "Moneycontrol's continuing leadership in digital business news, across every single metric, is an outcome of our relentless focus on top-class journalism, said Nalin Mehta, managing editor, Moneycontrol. "We are deeply thankful to our readers for their vote of confidence in our work as we focus on redefining business news in India," he added.

      MC Pro, the paid subscription-based service of Moneycontrol, has also exceeded seven lakh paying subscribers. ET Prime is lagging by a huge margin in this aspect too.


