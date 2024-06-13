Wakefit brings on-board David Warner as ‘Pushpa Raj’ to unveil new AI-powered 'Zense' range

Wakefit.co today announced the launch of the Wakefit Zense range, a line of AI-powered sleep solutions. The latest launch includes two products; Regul8 and Track8.

As part of the launch, the brand has come up with a brand film featuring Australian cricketer David Warner as Pushpa Raj from the 'Pushpa' movie. Warner's portrayal, complete with Pushpa Raj's iconic gestures, promotes Wakefit's new product, Regul8, India's first mattress temperature controller. The ad garnered global attention, including praise from Allu Arjun, the original Pushpa.

Regul8 is India’s first mattress temperature controller, which uses sleep technology to change and manage the surface temperature of the mattress based on personal preferences, while Track8 is an AI-powered non-wearable (contactless) sleep tracker that gives precise and detailed insights about one’s sleep patterns.

Ankit Garg, CEO and Co-founder of Wakefit.co, said, "All of us at Wakefit.co have been looking forward to this day, as we set foot into new terrain with an AI-powered range of sleep solutions. The Zense range was a product of a wide gap that we recognized in the Indian market, especially with our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) showing Indians’ consistent lack of sleep every year. We are confident that the Zense range will make a significant impact on improving sleep quality across the country.”

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Director and Co-founder of Wakefit.co, said, “It has always been our dream to build cutting-edge sleep technology specifically for India. Regul8, and Track8, are two of many products we are launching as part of the Zense range. I am particularly proud that we have built these products in-house and made them accessible and affordable to Indians. By leveraging advanced AI and innovative design, we aim to address the unique sleep challenges faced by consumers.”