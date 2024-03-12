Indian elections 2024: Google supports voters navigate AI-generated content

With millions of eligible voters in India heading to the polls for the General Election in the coming months, Google is supporting the election process by helping people navigate AI-generated content. With more people using artificial intelligence to create content, Google is building ways to help audiences identify AI-generated content through several new tools and policies.

Ads disclosures: Last year, Google launched new disclosure requirements for election ads containing synthetic content. As more advertisers leverage the power and opportunity of AI, Google aims to make sure to continue to provide people with greater transparency and the information they need to make informed decisions. Google's ads policies prohibit the use of manipulated media to mislead people, like deepfakes or doctored content.

Content labels on YouTube: Google has started displaying labels for content created with YouTube generative AI features, like Dream Screen. And soon, YouTube will begin to require creators to disclose when they’ve created realistic altered or synthetic content, and will display a label that indicates for people when they’re watching this content.

A responsible approach to Generative AI products: Out of an abundance of caution on such an important topic, we have begun to roll out restrictions on the types of election-related queries for which Gemini will return responses. We take our responsibility for providing high-quality information for these types of queries seriously, and are continuously working to improve our protections.

Providing users with additional context: About this Image in Search helps people assess the credibility and context of images found online. Our double-check feature in Gemini evaluates whether there is content across the web to substantiate its response.

Digital watermarking: We’re committed to finding ways to ensure every image generated through our products has embedded watermarking with Google DeepMind’s SynthID.

Industry collaboration: Google recently joined the C2PA coalition and standard, a cross-industry effort to help provide more transparency and context for people on AI-generated content. Alongside other leading tech companies, we pledged to help prevent deceptive AI-generated imagery, audio or video content from interfering with this year’s global elections. The ‘Tech Accord to Combat Deceptive Use of AI in 2024 Elections’ is a set of commitments to deploy technology countering harmful AI-generated content meant to deceive voters.