Nykaa Fashion’s latest campaign ‘Stay Stylish’ draws inspiration from reverse fangirling

Nykaa Fashion’s latest campaign ‘Stay Stylish’ draws inspiration from moments of reverse fangirling.

Commenting on the campaign, Nihir Parikh, CEO, NykaaFashion.com said, “At Nykaa Fashion, style isn't just a choice – it's our passion. We're dedicated to keeping our consumers stylish, every step of the way. Our expert team understands the pulse of trends and styles that resonate with our consumers, ensuring that staying stylish is as effortless as it can be. With a curated collection from 650+ international brands and beloved homegrown favourites, we've got everything one needs to stay ahead in the fashion game.”

As part of the campaign's debut digital film, Janhvi is deeply engrossed in a chilling horror sequence when she abruptly brings the shoot to a standstill. What captures her attention amidst the eerie atmosphere? Nykaa Fashion’s outfit on the Assistant Director. She couldn’t resist her question – Where’s your outfit from? In a twist of fate, a hair-raising moment turns into an unexpected fan-girl encounter.

Janhvi Kapoor, Nykaa Fashion's Brand Ambassador said, “This campaign is extra special for me. Nykaa Fashion is my absolute go-to for any high-stake weekly occasion. Their curated collection of brands in their Global Store and their designs from the House of Nykaa Fashion are incredible, making sure I'm always dressed to step out in style. Whenever I’m in Nykaa Fashion, I know I am going to be asked "Oh my god, where is your outfit from?”.

The second digital film featuring Kusha brings humor into the mix with a lively ER scene. Kusha is sporting a neck brace on a hospital bed. But, even with her mobility limited, she spots other patient in a beautiful dress. Without missing a beat, Kusha asks, "Cute dress! Where's it from?" Nykaa Fashion’s outfits never fail to make a statement, no matter the circumstances!