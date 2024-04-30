P&G Hygiene and Health records sales of Rs 998 crore for March quarter; ad and sales promotions expenses hit Rs 134.09 crore

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company reported sales of Rs 998 crore, up 13 percent vs year ago driven by a robust portfolio and premiumization to meet evolving consumer needs, and strong retail execution. Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 154 crores, up 50 percent operationally fueled by product-price mix and productivity interventions. Reported profit after tax was down six percent vs year ago due to one-time tax impacts in the base as well as current quarters.

The FMCG major recorded advertising and sales promotion expenses of Rs 134.09 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, an increase from the Rs 126.70 crore in the preceding quarter.

LV Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd shared, “We delivered strong top-line growth despite a challenging operating environment, driven by superior products that are delighting and serving consumers’ evolving needs."