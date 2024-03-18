P&G India's MD LV. Vaidyanathan resigns; Kumar Venkatasubramanian to take over as MD on May 1

The Board of Directors of P&G have approved the appointment of Kumar Venkatasubramanian as Managing Director of P&G India for a period of five years effective May 1, 2024.

Venkatasubramanian will be taking over from L. V. Vaidyanathan, who has tendered his resignation as Managing Director and from Directorship of the Company effective close of business hours on April 30, 2024. Vaidyanathan will be leaving the Company to pursue other interests.

Venkatasubramanian has an MBA from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta and has completed his Bachelor of Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Durgapur. Venkatasubramanian started his career with P&G in India in 2000 as a new hire in the Sales function from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, and worked in various sales leadership roles across India. In his 23+ years career, he has led complex categories across some of the world’s largest markets including India, Brazil, and Australia. He rose the ranks in P&G India as he managed partnerships with various distributor operations and key customers. Until 2020, for a few years, he led the P&G India Sales function and the Oral Care category.

In 2020, Venkatasubramanian was elevated to the role of CEO ‐ P&G Australia and New Zealand where he has delivered record business performance through strong category growth. Over the years, he has led large and diverse teams, with extensive leadership experience to complement his strong business acumen.

Procter & Gamble India appointed LV Vaidyanathan, who was previously leading the company’s business in Indonesia, as its chief executive officer in July 2022. He took over from Madhusudan Gopalan who moved into a new role at the parent company. Vaidyanathan started his career with P&G in India in 1996 in the sales function and worked in various leadership roles. He has more than 26 years of experience across diverse geographies and cultures like India and ASEAN countries including Singapore, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. In 2018, he was elevated to the role of CEO, P&G Indonesia.