PEPSI brings back 'YEH DIL MAANGE MORE' CAMPAIGN, with Ranveer Singh

‘Yeh Dil Maange More’ is a timeless sentiment that is more relevant today than ever before with this generation challenging conventions; agitating the status quo by breaking age-old societal norms and redefining what success and happiness means to them. Be it their nonchalant attitude towards societal judgements, carving out a path to follow their passions, or even their audacious dance moves on reels, this generation lives life on their own terms and Pepsi is here for it. Opening with a universal truth about the conflict between personal passions and societal expectations, the TVC, featuring the Pop Culture and Youth Icon Ranveer Singh, motivates young individuals to overcome reservations, and embrace their fervor, enthusiasm, and distinctive qualities. The film becomes a rallying cry for the youth, urging them to defy societal norms and revel in their passion, spirit, and uniqueness. Life and society may throw curveballs, but the TVC dares the youth to drown out the noise and follow the voice of their heart; the only voice that tells you to do what really matters to you. The crescendo - A resounding 'Yeh Dil Maange More,' sealing the deal on a rebellious celebration of individuality. Speaking on ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’, Shailja Joshi, Category Lead, Pepsi Cola, PepsiCo India, commented, “Yeh Dil Maange More is more than a campaign; it's a cultural phenomenon etched in the hearts of Pepsi lovers. As we embark on this journey, Pepsi invites everyone to savor the taste of this timeless sentiment and embrace the exciting evolution that lies ahead. Ranveer Singh is the perfect ambassador to lead the charge, this iconic campaign celebrating our enduring connection with India and paying homage to the timeless pursuit of 'more'. Through 'Yeh Dil Maange More', we aim to honor the youth of India who relentlessly strive for greater aspirations, encouraging them to heed their heart's desires and aspirations, despite the limiting voices in their heads. It’s not just about celebrating our past but creating a vibrant future for the brand. Our new global branding is a symbolic fusion of our rich legacy and a dynamic future, resonating with consumers across the globe. We are excited to share this with our consumers across generations.” Commenting on the new campaign, Ranveer Singh said, “Being a part of Yeh Dil Maange More is a professional milestone for me. It’s a journey to my roots, to the time when I, like many others, grew up against the backdrop of this iconic campaign. I vividly remember being struck by its energy, its vibe, and its call for 'more.' Today, to have the opportunity to not only recreate but redefine this legendary campaign in a way that resonates with me, and the pulse of today's generation is truly exhilarating. It's not just about reliving the past; it's about giving it a contemporary twist, staying true to the spirit of 'more,' and celebrating the timeless essence that has inspired us all." The new Pepsi campaign and TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Pepsi, with its new brand identity, is on shelves now in single/multi serve packs across modern and traditional retail outlets as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.