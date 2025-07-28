Prada accused of cultural appropriation over Jutti-inspired high heels

ADVERTISEMENT
Italian fashion house Prada has once again ignited controversy with its latest collection, this time for unveiling high-heeled shoes that closely resemble traditional Indian juttis.
The brand described the high-heeled shoes as 'Antiqued Leather Pumps' featuring an 'original and unconventional design.' However, netizens were quick to point out their striking resemblance to traditional Indian juttis — footwear historically worn in Northern regions such as Rajasthan and Punjab.
Even shopkeepers in Amritsar, who depend on jutti craftsmanship and sales for their livelihood, expressed their displeasure at the shoe’s uncanny resemblance to traditional designs.
This isn’t the first time Prada has come under fire for cultural appropriation. In the past, the brand faced backlash for showcasing footwear resembling Maharashtra’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals at Milan Fashion Week.
A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed against Prada, alleging that the brand’s actions amounted to cultural misappropriation and violated the rights of artisans who have been crafting the Kolhapuri chappal for generations. The footwear, which was labeled as ‘Toe Ring Sandals’ and priced at over ₹1 lakh, drew widespread criticism for erasing the cultural and artisanal context behind the design.