MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace gets export nod, set to enter US, Australia, Middle East

ADVERTISEMENT
Chennai-based drone startup Garuda Aerospace has received an export license and is ready to enter the USA, Australia, and Middle Eastern markets, the company said in a media statement.
Garuda Aerospace, backed by legendary cricketer MS Dhoni, already exists in Sri Lanka.
Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said that they will focus their export efforts on the Garuda Kisan Drone, specifically designed to meet the growing demand in the agriculture sector. Additionally, the company has aimed to cater to the high-security and surveillance requirements of the Middle East.
"This export license is a monumental step in our journey to becoming a leading global drone exporter. It reflects our unwavering commitment to diversifying revenue streams beyond India and gaining an early-mover advantage in emerging drone markets. We remain fully committed to our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’ for the World," Jayaprakash added.
Garuda Aerospace has established strategic associations with renowned international companies such as Elbit Systems, Lockheed Martin, Cognizant, Thales, SAS Greece and more.
Garuda Aerospace raised Rs 100 crore in a Series B funding round from Venture Catalysts (VCAT) at a valuation of $250 million in April 2025.
Last year, Dhoni increased his investment in Garuda Aerospace by 1.1% after investing Rs 4 crore in the IPO-bound firm.
Dhoni has been the brand ambassador of the startup since 2022.