OLX India profit soars by 71% to Rs 14.64 crore in Q1 FY26, remarketing revenue up 35%

OLX India, an online marketplace for pre-owned goods, reported a 71% increase in profit in Quarter 1 fiscal year 2026, according to the stock exchange filing.
OLX India's profit surged to Rs 14.64 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Rs 8.57 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
The total income of the company witnessed a 12% rise to Rs 54.54.33 crore in the June quarter FY26 versus Rs 48.57 crore in Q1 FY25.
However, the revenue from operations declined to Rs 48.14 crore--2% drop year-on-year. Notably, the remarketing revenue of the company saw 35% growth to Rs 59.39 crore, and consumer segment revenue increased to Rs 66.38 crore--a 32% rise in Q1 FY26.
According to the company, $3 billion worth of used products were sold on the platform, with gross margin value (GMV) of second-hand cars surging to $24 billion and a market share of 63%.
"The consistent growth across our Consumer, Remarketing, and OLX India businesses highlights the depth of our offerings and the trust we have built with customers and partners," Vinay Sanghi, Chairman and Founder, CarTrade Tech, said.
Meanwhile, CarTrade Tech Limited reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 198.50 crore in Q1 FY26, clocking 27% year-on-year growth, and Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 47.06 crore, up 106% YoY.
The Consumer Group continued to scale profitably, delivering 32% YoY revenue growth and 79% YoY profit growth in the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.The remarketing Business posted 36% YoY revenue growth and 258% YoY PAT growth, the company mentioned.
CarTrade had acquired 100% stake in Sobek Auto India, consisiting of OLX classified platform and OLX Autos C2B transaction businesses in 2023.
"We are pleased to report a strong start to FY26 with revenue of Rs 198.5 crore, up by 27% year-on-year, and profit after tax of Rs 47.06 crores, growing by 106%. This quarter’s performance, reflecting our highest ever in both revenue and profit is a testament to the strength of our ecosystem and the efficiency of our platform-led model," Sanghi added.
He said that the company will continue investments in technology, data science, and automation to scale operations and unlock new value across all digital platforms.