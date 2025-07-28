            

LVMH in talks to offload its fashion label Marc Jacobs

Reebok-owner Authentic Brands Group, WHP Global and Bluestar Alliance are among the potential suitors for Marc Jacobs.

By  Storyboard18Jul 28, 2025 3:32 PM
French luxury conglomerate LVMH is in talks with multiple potential buyers — including Reebok-owner Authentic Brands Group and WHP Global — to sell its fashion label, Marc Jacobs, according to a Reuters report.

Bluestar Alliance, the owner of Brookstone, is also among the potential suitors for Marc Jacobs, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

In 2024, reports indicated that LVMH had begun exploring strategic options for Marc Jacobs with the help of advisers, following expressions of interest from potential buyers.

Marc Jacobs was founded in 1984 by American designer Marc Jacobs. In 1997, LVMH acquired a stake in the brand.

Of late, LVMH has been streamlining its portfolio by offloading select fashion labels. In 2024, the group sold its stake in Off-White to Bluestar Alliance. Earlier in 2025, designer Stella McCartney repurchased the minority stake held by LVMH in her namesake label, which the luxury group had acquired roughly five years prior.


First Published on Jul 28, 2025 3:32 PM

