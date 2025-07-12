After sandal row, Prada looks to collaborate with Indian footwear artisans

Prada is looking to turn controversy into collaboration. The Italian luxury brand on Friday announced plans to work with Indian artisanal footwear makers, weeks after sparking outrage for launching ethnic sandals closely resembling Kolhapuri chappals - an iconic Indian design dating back to the 12th century, as per media reports.

The brand's recent Milan fashion show triggered criticism from Indian artisans, politicians, and heritage supporters after images of the sandals went viral.

Many accused Prada of cultural appropriation and failing to credit India's centuries-old craft heritage. Following the backlash, Prada publicly acknowledged that its open-toe sandal design was indeed inspired by traditional Indian footwear.

What began as a social media storm quickly turned into a sales boost for local artisans. Across Maharashtra, where the historic city of Kolhapur lends its name to the sandals, sellers reported a sharp rise in demand. For many, the global attention has reignited pride in India's indigenous craftsmanship.

In a statement to Reuters, Prada said it held virtual talks on Friday with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, which represents over 3,000 Kolhapuri sandal artisans, to explore opportunities for future collaboration.

Lorenzo Bertelli, son of Prada’s founders and the group’s head of corporate social responsibility, participated in the discussions. According to the chamber, Prada expressed intent to co-create a limited-edition “Made in India” Kolhapuri-inspired collection, in direct partnership with local artisans, the reports added.