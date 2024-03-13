Publicis Groupe's Publicis Play partners with Hero MotoCorp to introduce on-ground gaming live stream event

Publicis Play, Publicis Groupe's gaming offering in India has teamed up with Hero MotoCorp, manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, to introduce India’s on-ground gaming live stream event, featuring the recently launched Hero Xtreme 125R. The three-hour gaming event was live-streamed from Hero's Centre for Innovation & Technology in Jaipur, Rajasthan at the second edition of Hero World 2024.

Rooter created an Xtreme Zone, which became the epicentre of live gaming action at the Hero World 2024. From here, India's top gaming influencers, including Mortal, GamerFleet, LolzZz, and Dobby, challenged gamers to reach 125 finishes in 125 minutes while playing BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India). The competition fuelled massive engagement on stream, making it an unforgettable experience for both the gamers and viewers.

The livestream was simulcasted across Rooter, YouTube & Glance and garnered a peak viewership of 60,000+, securing a position in the top 50 trending videos in the gaming category on YouTube.

Ranjivjit Singh, chief business officer, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, "At Hero MotoCorp, we believe that connecting with the sub-culture of the nation is an important ingredient to drive deeper connections with our audience. In India, E-sports is an emerging sub-culture with the GenZ audience- they are not just playing games; they are crafting a new realm of competition, camaraderie, and culture through E-sports. For the launch of Hero XTREME 125R we identified gaming as a key passion point for our GenZ audience. The synergy between “Challenge the Xtreme and Gaming” is an indisputable proposition because it will enable our customers to forge bonds, break barriers, and become a canvas for their aspirations.

Jai Lala, chief executive officer, Zenith India said, “Hero MotoCorp's partnership with Publicis Play for the launch of the Hero XTREME 125R demonstrates the sheer power and cutting-edge prowess of our gaming-led marketing approach. By harnessing the dynamic synergy between motorcycles and gaming, we've shattered conventional norms, elevating engagement, and excitement to unprecedented heights."