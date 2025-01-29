            

ACKO rebrands itself with new logo

The new logo, is inspired by the Möbius strip, a one-sided surface that symbolizes infinite trust, inclusivity, and collaboration.

By  Storyboard18Jan 29, 2025 6:09 PM
The refreshed identity signifies the company’s maturity and seriousness, reinforcing its commitment to growth, innovation, and customer-first solutions, stated the company in a statement.

In its continuous journey towards innovation, solving for the customers, and building a future where insurance is uncomplicated and accessible, ACKO, the D2C protection platform, takes a bold step to revamp its brand identity.

The new logo, is inspired by the Möbius strip, a one-sided surface that symbolizes infinite trust, inclusivity, and collaboration. Retaining the signature purple colour, the sharpness and boldness in the new logo demonstrates ACKO’s dynamism and innovation, mentioned the company in a statement.

The refreshed identity signifies the company’s maturity and seriousness, reinforcing its commitment to growth, innovation, and customer-first solutions, stated the company in a statement.

“Our refreshed identity reflects who we are today and where we aspire to be tomorrow. It’s bold, fresh, and fearless—just like the disruption we’ve brought to the insurance industry since day one,” said Prateek Malpani, Head of Brand, ACKO. “The Möbius strip in our logo symbolizes our unwavering commitment to infinite trust and partnership with our customers. At ACKO, it’s never us versus you; it’s always us with you. This brand identity revamp represents our journey forward as we strive to bring peace of mind to millions of customers in India through protection, preservation, and prosperity.”


First Published on Jan 29, 2025 6:09 PM

