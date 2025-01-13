Reckitt partners with GIWA and others to promote hygiene at Maha Kumbh 2025

Reckitt, a global leader in consumer health and hygiene, is gearing up for a significant public health initiative at the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. In partnership with the Global Interfaith WASH Alliance (GIWA), AJ Foundation, Plan India, and Jagran Pehel, the company aims to weave hygiene into the very fabric of this sacred gathering, reinforcing its commitment to public health while aligning with India’s long-term vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The flagship campaign, Dettol Banega Swasth India (DBSI), which has been an active partner at previous Kumbh Melas, will be stepping up its efforts at this year’s Mela, which is expected to draw a staggering 45 crore (450 million) people. Since 2016, DBSI has implemented impactful hygiene programs at smaller Kumbh events in Varanasi, Nashik, and Ujjain. The organization now seeks to reach a much larger audience at the Maha Kumbh, with a focus on embedding hygiene practices among devotees in one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

As part of its efforts, DBSI will distribute millions of soap bars at food-serving areas, encouraging handwashing before and after meals. The initiative will also offer hygiene training for nearly 15,000 sanitation workers, ensuring that the event is as clean and healthy as it is spiritually significant. In total, the campaign will deploy health and hygiene volunteers across the 25 sectors of the Kumbh Mela, assisting pilgrims and promoting sanitary practices on the ground.

“We believe the health and well-being of communities is the foundation of true progress,” said Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President of Reckitt’s South Asia division. “The Maha Kumbh Mela provides a unique opportunity to integrate hygiene practices into one of India’s most culturally significant events. Through this initiative, we are reinforcing our commitment to the Viksit Bharat 2047 agenda, where hygiene plays a central role in building a cleaner, healthier India.”

To engage the millions of attendees, DBSI is also incorporating traditional forms of communication, such as Nukkad Nataks (street plays) and puppet shows, to impart key hygiene messages. Special focus will be placed on the Kalpvasis—devotees who remain at the Mela for its entire 45-day duration. These participants will receive soaps and hygiene awareness materials to promote consistent handwashing and sanitation.

The scale and diversity of the Kumbh Mela require a concerted effort from all stakeholders. Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram and Co-Founder of GIWA, praised the ongoing collaboration: “We are thrilled to witness the continued impact of Banega Swasth India at the Maha Kumbh Mela. This campaign, through engaging initiatives, aims to empower individuals to be agents of change, promoting a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable society.”

The collaborative nature of the initiative was further underscored by Mohammed Asif, Executive Director of Plan India, who emphasized the power of collective action in instilling better hygiene practices: “Our joint efforts are making a tangible impact in promoting hygiene and driving behavioral change at the Mela.”