IPL, Maha Kumbh, Bigg Boss, KBC to fuel India AdEx growth by 15% in 2025

In 2025, marquee properties will continue to be dominated by major sporting events and culturally significant shows where brands are expected to advertise and create impactful campaigns. One of the biggest is the 45-day Maha Kumbh starting this month, where brands are expected to shell out over Rs 3,000 crore on marketing, followed by the Indian Premier League in March — these two events are slated to push brands to significantly loosen their purse strings.

Additionally, events like the ICC Cricket World Cup (Women’s), Asian Games qualifiers, and marquee football tournaments like the English Premier League (EPL) and UEFA Champions League are key attractions.

Non-sporting properties such as Bigg Boss, Kaun Banega Crorepati, and high-budget OTT exclusives from platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar will also be critical for brands looking to capture diverse audiences. Given the rising adoption of regional content, experts also foresee increasing advertiser interest in regional marquee properties—both in sports and entertainment.

“The year could witness a 10-15% increase in AdEx with marquee events playing a pivotal role,” shares Himanshu Arora, co-founder of Social Panga.

“Global tournaments like the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup and Championship 2025 are likely to attract international and local brands, while the IPL, being a perennial favourite, will continue to dominate the ad space. Overall, 2025 will see an upward trajectory in AdEx, driven by a mix of sports properties, e-commerce events, and brand-created engagement opportunities,” he says.

What's particularly fascinating is how brands and marketers have developed their own properties, to engage with consumers.

Events like Black Friday and themed occasions such as Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day, reflecting the growing need for brands to maintain frequent interactions with their audiences.

Additionally, e-commerce sale events like Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days will continue to attract significant advertising budgets, offering brands a chance to connect with consumers during high-demand periods.

The Advertising Pie

The AdEx in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.86%, reaching approximately Rs 1,12,453 crore by year-end, according to Prashant Puri, co-founder and CEO, AdLift.

This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prominence of digital platforms, anticipated to constitute about 55% of total ad spending.

“The IPL alone is expected to account for around 30-35% of sports-related ad spending, while high-impact events like the ICC Cricket World Cup will also play a pivotal role in driving expenditures. Digital platforms are projected to see the highest surge in ad spending, with an expected increase of approximately 23.49%, reaching around Rs 62,045 crore by 2025, as advertisers leverage precise targeting and enhanced engagement features,” he points out.

Television is also expected to experience growth, albeit at a slower pace, with ad spending projected to rise by about 10-12%, sustained by its widespread reach in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Substantial increase in advertising rates

According to Russhabh R Thakkar, founder and CEO at Frodoh, TV ad rates are expected to increase by 6-8% in 2025, primarily due to the popularity of sports and reality content.

On the OTT front, JioCinema and Hotstar have already raised their ad rates by 15-20%, he adds, driven by increased viewership and advanced targeting capabilities. The combination of regional spot delivery alongside national buys will be an important trend, enabling advertisers to target local audiences effectively while still leveraging national-level reach.

For IPL specifically, Puri estimates OTT ad rates could see a 15-20% hike, driven by its ability to offer immersive, interactive ad formats. Meanwhile, TV rates may increase by 5-10%.